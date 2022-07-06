ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Baltimore Mayor, TV Reporter Clash During Press Conference (VIDEO)

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
Mayor Brandon Scott and Rebecca Pryor Photo Credit: Mayor Brandon Scott/Rebecca Pryor TV (Facebook photos)

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott shut down questions from FOX 45 reporter Rebecca Pryor in a video posted by FOX 45.

During a press conference about the recent demolition of homes lost to a spreading sinkhole, Pryor attempted to ask questions she claimed she was barred from asking earlier in the day when Mayor Scott spoke over her.

During Pryor's questioning, Mayor Scott repeatedly interrupted her and berated the reporter for asking about a separate topic she claimed she had clearance to ask about.

Scott is then heard criticizing Pryor, telling her to "have some respect" before Pryor's microphone audio appeared to get cut.

Responses to the incident criticize Scott's attitude as a representation of "poor leadership."

The two apparently spoke after the briefing and Pryor had her questions answered.

Comments / 14

Frank Neighoff
1d ago

She has every right to ask any question. He's paid with our taxes so obligated to answer. 45 should sue for violating her rigjts. Hold him accountable

14
Edward Heath
1d ago

The Mayor did exactly what Donald Trump use to do all the time !! I'm not saying what he did was right I just don't want anyone to think this is the first time a politician did this to a reporter.

5
GODHELPUS
1d ago

Brandon Scott is a typical politician, regardless what the question is about the city situation he had the balls to answer. Sad YES people have lost their homes. However, the people of Baltimore City has the right to answers under the leaders of the city.

2
