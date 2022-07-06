Baltimore Mayor, TV Reporter Clash During Press Conference (VIDEO)

Mayor Brandon Scott and Rebecca Pryor Photo Credit: Mayor Brandon Scott/Rebecca Pryor TV (Facebook photos)

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott shut down questions from FOX 45 reporter Rebecca Pryor in a video posted by FOX 45.

During a press conference about the recent demolition of homes lost to a spreading sinkhole, Pryor attempted to ask questions she claimed she was barred from asking earlier in the day when Mayor Scott spoke over her.

During Pryor's questioning, Mayor Scott repeatedly interrupted her and berated the reporter for asking about a separate topic she claimed she had clearance to ask about.

Scott is then heard criticizing Pryor, telling her to "have some respect" before Pryor's microphone audio appeared to get cut.

Responses to the incident criticize Scott's attitude as a representation of "poor leadership."

The two apparently spoke after the briefing and Pryor had her questions answered.

