Registration open for next Ike's Virtual Book Club presentation
ABILENE - Registration is open for the next Ike's Virtual Book Club presentation. The next presentation is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom....salinapost.com
ABILENE - Registration is open for the next Ike's Virtual Book Club presentation. The next presentation is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom....salinapost.com
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0