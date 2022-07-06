ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, KS

Registration open for next Ike's Virtual Book Club presentation

Salina Post
Salina Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

ABILENE - Registration is open for the next Ike's Virtual Book Club presentation. The next presentation is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom....

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Salina USD 305 announces online, walk-in enrollment info

Salina USD 305 this afternoon provided the following enrollment information for the upcoming school year. Online enrollment opens July 13 for both new and returning USD 305 students. Log into Skyward July 13-28 for convenient school registration. Parents and guardians are asked to watch for their enrollment letter, which will...
SALINA, KS
mcphersonweeklynews.com

Local couple makes sweet addition to McPherson

McPHERSON—The smell of baking permeates the home of Nita and Gregg Rongish; it is hard not to smell the delicious aromas of cakes and cookies. The Rongishes moved from Salina to McPherson five years ago, and Nita began an in-home baking business, Celebration Cakes and Cookies/We Cookiers. Being an entrepreneur by heart with a love […]
MCPHERSON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Abilene, KS
Abilene, KS
Entertainment
Local
Kansas Entertainment
JC Post

Farmers Market will be a big event on Thursday

Multiple activities will be part of the Farmers Market from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the JC Naz parking lot at 1025 South Washington Street in Junction City. --Triple Day for SNAP participants: Bring your SNAP-EBT card to the information booth at the Geary Community Farmers Market. They will swipe it for up to $25 (this is the maximum double/triple – you can spend less if you want to) Get $25 in RED tokens to spend on SNAP food. Get $25 in PURPLE tokens to spend on fruits and vegetables plus you can get another $25 in Market Bucks to spend on fruits and vegetables.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Salina Post

Much of area gets at least a bit of rain

Overnight rainfall varied greatly across the area, from a trace in Dickinson and Marion counties to 1.76 inches in Ellsworth County. At the Salina Regional Airport, 0.23 of an inch was reported for the 24-hour period ending at 7 a.m. Thursday. In southeast Salina, near the Eagle Radio studios, 0.30 of an inch was reported.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, July 6

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Boswell, Mitchell Olin; 27; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Stalking; After served a protection...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
mcpcity.com

Water Park to close on Mondays, effective July 11

McPHERSON — Due to an ongoing shortage of available staff — specifically a lack of lifeguards — the McPherson Water Park until further notice will be closed Mondays. Available staff is working excess hours, creating a high level of fatigue and burnout. This can lead to a decline in safety at the facility, the No. 1 priority at the McPherson Water Park.
MCPHERSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Book Club#Abilene Registration#Humanities Kansas#African American Studies#Williams Publishing Group#The University Of Kansas
Salina Post

Fireworks destroy toilets in two Salina parks

Fireworks are being blamed for the destruction of toilets at two Salina parks earlier this week. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said that sometime on Tuesday or Wednesday, someone set off a large firework in a restroom at Indian Rock Park, 1500 Gypsum Avenue. The explosion completely destroyed a toilet and blew a six-inch by six-inch hole in the wallboard wall.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

This Day in Weather History: Salina chilly in 1908

In 1908, the temperature in Salina fell to 46 degrees to set a record low temperature for the city in the month of July. In 1987, a heat burst occurred in Greensburg. The 7 AM temperature was 75 degrees then only a few minutes later soared to 95. The 8 AM temperature was 86 degrees.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Thieves strike at property west of Salina for second time

Thieves once again stole items from a property west of Salina. Sometime between May 29 and June 12, someone broke into an unoccupied house and a Morton Building in the 1200 block of S. Hohneck Road, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said on June 13. Multiple items were stolen in that incident.
SALINA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Salina Post

Purse thought to be missing found in daycare dumpster

A purse that a Colorado woman first reported as missing was later found in a daycare dumpster a few blocks north. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were sent to Little Angels Playground Daycare Center, 200 W. Key Avenue, on Tuesday for the report of a purse found in a dumpster. The purse still contained a driver's license and other identification.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Small quake strikes northeast of Chapman early Thursday

CHAPMAN - A small earthquake shook part of northeastern Dickinson County early this morning. A 2.7 magnitude quake struck just northeast of Chapman at 4:09 a.m. Thursday, according to the Kansas Geological Survey. The quake was centered north of 2800 Avenue between Sage Road and Rain Road.
CHAPMAN, KS
Salina Post

Marion County included in excessive heat warning

The National Weather Service in Wichita has included Marion County in an excessive heat warning until 8 p.m. Thursday. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110 are expected. Stay well hydrated to reduce the risk of heat related illnesses. Avoid working outside during between 1-7 p.m. if...
MARION COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Ottawa Co. deputy graduates from KLETC; boss is speaker

Twenty-three new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on July 1st at a ceremony held in the KLETC Integrity Auditorium. Officer Andrew Lee of the Riley County Police Department was the graduating class president. The speaker for the ceremony was Sheriff Russ Thorton of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Rob McClarty, KLETC Senior Instructor of Police, was the Class Coordinator for the 295th Basic Training Class.
OTTAWA COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Dylan Edwards keeps his promise to K-State fans

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNT)- When Dylan Edwards committed to Kansas State football on June 23, he told ‘Cats fans he wasn’t coming alone. “Avery Johnson, I’m coming,” Edwards said. “I’m going to bring Avery with me.” Edwards wasn’t lying. Less than two weeks later, Avery Johnson announced he will be a Wildcat, too. The duo is […]
MAIZE, KS
Salina Post

Police arrest Salina man after he accidentally shoots self

A Salina man who accidently shot himself Saturday evening was later arrested on multiple requested weapons charges. Officers were dispatched to the Village Inn, 453 S. Broadway, at 7:35 p.m. Saturday, for the report of shots fired in the parking lot, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning. When...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
15K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy