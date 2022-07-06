Registration open for next Ike's Virtual Book Club presentation

Multiple activities will be part of the Farmers Market from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the JC Naz parking lot at 1025 South Washington Street in Junction City. --Triple Day for SNAP participants: Bring your SNAP-EBT card to the information booth at the Geary Community Farmers Market. They will swipe it for up to $25 (this is the maximum double/triple – you can spend less if you want to) Get $25 in RED tokens to spend on SNAP food. Get $25 in PURPLE tokens to spend on fruits and vegetables plus you can get another $25 in Market Bucks to spend on fruits and vegetables.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO