Wasatch County, UT

Bluegrass Music Festival in Wasatch County

ABC 4
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe seventh annual Wasatch Mountain Music Festival is finally here! This Friday, Jul. 8 is the first day of the three day festival in Wasatch County. The Festival will take place at the Richard W. Erickson ranch in Wallsburg, halfway between Provo and Heber City. The festival is a family friendly...

www.abc4.com

utahstories.com

Utah Events and Activities July 2022

Free concerts every Friday evening from 7:30 to 8:30pm at the Brigham Young Historic Park on Temple Square, 50 West North Temple Street. Blankets, lawn chairs, and picnic food are allowed. In case of inclement weather, the concerts will move inside to the Assembly Hall. July Concerts: July 8 will feature Relic Acoustic Band, July 22 is a “Broadway Getaway,” and July 29 is Wasatch and District Pipe Band.
UTAH STATE
saltlakemagazine.com

Utah Field Guide: The Pastrami Burger

It’s a melting pot, they always say of America—immigrants crossing seas (and these days, guarded borders) to meld tradition and culture into an increasingly complicated stew, now simmering into its third century. So how is it that one of Utah’s best examples of the great American experiment is a quarter-pound patty of char-grilled hamburger topped with a wad of thin-sliced pastrami?
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

How many consecutive days will Salt Lake City see triple-digit heat?

SALT LAKE CITY — Talk about a heat wave. Temperatures at the National Weather Service's station at Salt Lake City International Airport neared 100 degrees yet again on Thursday. KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said you might as well get used to it because Utah's capital is expected to flirt with triple-digit temperatures the next little bit, based on current weather models.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
S. F. Mori

The Utah Asian Festival Will Be Held In Salt Lake City

Past Utah Asian Festival Performers(Image is author's) The Utah Asian Festival Committee 2022 and groups which will be putting on the 2022 Utah Asian Festival invite the public to attend the 45th Annual Utah Asian Festival on Saturday, July 9, 2022. The venue has been moved this year to the Utah State Fairpark at 150 North 1000 West. It will be in the Grand Building. The hours are 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM.
utahstyleanddesign.com

Enjoy Summer with Utah Festivals and City Celebrations

Warm weather and long days mean it’s time for Utah summer festivals, art fairs and marketplaces. We’ve tracked down everything from family outings to creative date nights to weekend getaways you won’t want to miss. Mark your calendars for these upcoming town celebrations and one-of-a-kind festivals:. Park...
utahbusiness.com

Rural Utah is doing just fine

Utah’s economy is booming, drawing even more businesses to the promised land. But what happens to the residents of lesser-populated towns when developers want to expand near recreation hubs like our world-class ski resorts and vibrant national parks?. Well, we asked them. “Eureka city is constantly approached by developers...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

High heat is back, fire conditions are on the rise

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! There hasn’t been a lack of heat so far this week and over the next few days, we’re going to crank it up even more as high pressure continues to warm things up and dry us out. It’s going to get toasty with triple digits looking to […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

New cookie shop taking Utah by storm

Dirty Dough is a new cookie location that has us all craving more. The company was started by a college student in Arizona selling the product out of his apartment. People loved the cookies so much that he upgraded to a store front. He sold the company and they have been developing the brand for the past year and getting it ready to franchise. Dirty Dough just opened their first location in Vineyard, Utah and are going to be opening four more stores in Pleasant Grove, Saratoga Springs, Spanish Fork, and St George. In the next year they plan to open about twenty-five more stores in Utah. The cookie craze is sweeping the country and Dirty Dough is all about what’s on the inside. Their cookies have multiple layers with many fun fillings like caramel, fudge, raspberries, marshmallow, and biscoff. Their slogan, “Proudly Unique Inside and Out”, spreads their message of positivity. Their executive chef, Tod Lenard, has created a variety of delicious flavors such as Andes mint, reverse peanut butter cup, raspberry toaster tart, and dirty circus. They placed an emphasis on the richness of their flavor rather than being overly sweet and you can truly taste the thought that went into every cookie. Dirty Dough has new flavors every week so stop by and experience the decadent dough over and over.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Delicious destinations to try for a perfect ‘summer staycation’

(Good Things Utah) Escaping the summer heat doesn’t always mean leaving Utah. We have plenty of amazing experiences (and foods) right here for us to enjoy while also staying cool during warmer months in this desert state. Always prepared with amazing ‘staycation’ ideas, Katy Sine with Taste Utah joined...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Donations sought as 300 Ukrainian refugees come to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees will soon be calling Utah home, and a Salt Lake City organization is making sure they have a place to live and work when they reach the Beehive State. Catholic Community Services is calling on the community for help as families...
UTAH STATE
etvnews.com

Carbon County History to be Showcased in Bookcliff Mural

About three years ago, Kate Kilpatrick was enjoying lunch at Balance Rock when Marianne Shiner approached and asked if she was the artist that worked on The Mecca. Shiner then informed Kilpatrick that her father-in-law wished to create a large mural on the Bookcliff Workwear building and that they would like to have Kilpatrick create it.
CARBON COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Utah man comes within 2 feet of cougar while hiking up Millcreek Canyon

MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah man had a terrifying confrontation with a cougar Monday while hiking a trail in Salt Lake County, and he captured it all on camera. The man was climbing Millcreek Canyon when he reached within feet of the animal. The cougar approached him very closely on Monday, and was his second cougar sighting in the same canyon in just a few days.
MILLCREEK, UT
kslnewsradio.com

As the school year approaches, Utah schools are suffering a staff shortage

SALT LAKE CITY — The start of school is around the corner and some school districts are struggling with a staff shortage. Salt Lake City School District is currently short bus drivers. Canyons School District said it also doesn’t have enough bus drivers, but it is short-staffed in other areas, like custodians and lunch workers as well.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Celebrate community spirit at Draper Days

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The Annual Draper Days celebration kicked off Tuesday, July 5th and will continue through July 16, 2022 with dozens of festive, family-friendly events and attractions to offer. Draper Days will feature a talent competition, Draper Idol, free concerts with performances by Collin Raye, Sixwire and Felix Cavaliere of The Rascals, plus a car show, 5K race, children’s bike parade, sports tournaments, a rodeo, fireworks and the big parade on Saturday, July 16th.
DRAPER, UT

