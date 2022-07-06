ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

Local authentic tamales and birria tacos

ABC 4
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAndres and Ernestina from La Casa Del Tamal showed us their famous authentic Mexican food. Serving up family recipes that have been around for years, La Casa Del Tamal first opened in 2019. Hailing from Mexico, the family takes a modern twist on traditional Mexican flavors. The first dish...

www.abc4.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
S. F. Mori

Popeyes Restaurants Specialize in Chicken and Cajun Flavors

Popeyes(Image is author's) People who have traveled around various parts of the United States have likely seen Popeyes Restaurants. There are over 3,000 locations, and now they have six restaurants in the Salt Lake Valley. They are mostly in the south end of Salt Lake County. There are also Davis County locations and other locations throughout Utah.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Delicious destinations to try for a perfect ‘summer staycation’

(Good Things Utah) Escaping the summer heat doesn’t always mean leaving Utah. We have plenty of amazing experiences (and foods) right here for us to enjoy while also staying cool during warmer months in this desert state. Always prepared with amazing ‘staycation’ ideas, Katy Sine with Taste Utah joined...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

New, limited-edition pizzas coming to Walmart this summer

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The multinational retail giant, Walmart, is stepping up its pizza game this summer. The corporation is introducing a series of new, limited-edition Marketside Flat Breads and Street Pizzas. The pizzas include a “melding of new flavors” with classic pizza, as well as a “new, rectangular Italian Street Pizza” that features […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

New cookie shop taking Utah by storm

Dirty Dough is a new cookie location that has us all craving more. The company was started by a college student in Arizona selling the product out of his apartment. People loved the cookies so much that he upgraded to a store front. He sold the company and they have been developing the brand for the past year and getting it ready to franchise. Dirty Dough just opened their first location in Vineyard, Utah and are going to be opening four more stores in Pleasant Grove, Saratoga Springs, Spanish Fork, and St George. In the next year they plan to open about twenty-five more stores in Utah. The cookie craze is sweeping the country and Dirty Dough is all about what’s on the inside. Their cookies have multiple layers with many fun fillings like caramel, fudge, raspberries, marshmallow, and biscoff. Their slogan, “Proudly Unique Inside and Out”, spreads their message of positivity. Their executive chef, Tod Lenard, has created a variety of delicious flavors such as Andes mint, reverse peanut butter cup, raspberry toaster tart, and dirty circus. They placed an emphasis on the richness of their flavor rather than being overly sweet and you can truly taste the thought that went into every cookie. Dirty Dough has new flavors every week so stop by and experience the decadent dough over and over.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Lifestyle
West Valley City, UT
Lifestyle
Local
Utah Restaurants
City
West Valley City, UT
Local
Utah Food & Drinks
State
Utah State
saltlakemagazine.com

Utah Field Guide: The Pastrami Burger

It’s a melting pot, they always say of America—immigrants crossing seas (and these days, guarded borders) to meld tradition and culture into an increasingly complicated stew, now simmering into its third century. So how is it that one of Utah’s best examples of the great American experiment is a quarter-pound patty of char-grilled hamburger topped with a wad of thin-sliced pastrami?
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Tacos#Tamales#Birria#Mexico#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#La Casa Del Tamal#Mexican
S. F. Mori

The Utah Asian Festival Will Be Held In Salt Lake City

Past Utah Asian Festival Performers(Image is author's) The Utah Asian Festival Committee 2022 and groups which will be putting on the 2022 Utah Asian Festival invite the public to attend the 45th Annual Utah Asian Festival on Saturday, July 9, 2022. The venue has been moved this year to the Utah State Fairpark at 150 North 1000 West. It will be in the Grand Building. The hours are 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM.
ABC 4

Park City art gallery features local artist during the final gallery stroll

Susan Meyer, owner of the Meyer Gallery, and Luke Anderson, a Utah artist joined us today to show us some artwork and talk about the gallery. Meyer’s parents started the gallery located in Park City on Main Street, over 55 years ago. After growing up surrounded by her parents’ gallery, Meyer later took ownership of it. Keeping the western themes that the gallery began with, Meyer’s biggest change to the gallery has been incorporating more contemporary western styles.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC 4

7 tips for calming our pets during fireworks this month

(Good Things Utah) While the lights and sounds of fireworks on the 4th of July may be enjoyable for us, our pets are often frightened and stressed by these things. Callista Pearson with Salt Lake County Animal Shelter — in partnership with Pet Door Products — joined us on Good Things Utah to talk about several ways to help our pets remain calm during times like these.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
utahstories.com

Utah Events and Activities July 2022

Free concerts every Friday evening from 7:30 to 8:30pm at the Brigham Young Historic Park on Temple Square, 50 West North Temple Street. Blankets, lawn chairs, and picnic food are allowed. In case of inclement weather, the concerts will move inside to the Assembly Hall. July Concerts: July 8 will feature Relic Acoustic Band, July 22 is a “Broadway Getaway,” and July 29 is Wasatch and District Pipe Band.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ABC 4

Bluegrass Music Festival in Wasatch County

The seventh annual Wasatch Mountain Music Festival is finally here! This Friday, Jul. 8 is the first day of the three day festival in Wasatch County. The Festival will take place at the Richard W. Erickson ranch in Wallsburg, halfway between Provo and Heber City. The festival is a family friendly event showcasing Utah’s best Bluegrass, Ska, Celtic and Folk musicians. To talk more about the festival and give a little sneak peak of what to expect, folk singer Ryan Shupe came to Good Things Utah. He also performed his songs ‘The Sun Will Shine Again’.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Learning what bold qualities make Fieldstone Homes so unique

(Good Things Utah) For decades Fieldstone has constructed dream homes for residents around the state — offering stunning floorplans and quaint communities to build in. In a time when the housing market appears unstable, Fieldstone Homes have the experience and ability to make any floorplan come alive and become the perfect sanctuary for each homeowner. Their focus on comfort and lifestyle set them apart from other home builders in the state, while customers note the affordable rates when building in these communities.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
ABC 4

Celebrate community spirit at Draper Days

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The Annual Draper Days celebration kicked off Tuesday, July 5th and will continue through July 16, 2022 with dozens of festive, family-friendly events and attractions to offer. Draper Days will feature a talent competition, Draper Idol, free concerts with performances by Collin Raye, Sixwire and Felix Cavaliere of The Rascals, plus a car show, 5K race, children’s bike parade, sports tournaments, a rodeo, fireworks and the big parade on Saturday, July 16th.
DRAPER, UT
ABC4

High heat is back, fire conditions are on the rise

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! There hasn’t been a lack of heat so far this week and over the next few days, we’re going to crank it up even more as high pressure continues to warm things up and dry us out. It’s going to get toasty with triple digits looking to […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

Challenges and Obstacles to Maintaining the Utah Lifestyle

In the 1840s, a persecuted religious group headed west, braving hostile Indian/Mexican territory so they could control their own destiny. The Mormons designed and built this grid city so that everyone coming could homestead and raise their own food away from the menacing factories and the industrial revolution. They voted for a more simple self-sufficient lifestyle by moving their feet westward.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy