County Planning Director de Silva stepping down

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County is in the market for a new planning director. Katie de Silva, planning director for the county for the past five years, confirmed to therecord-online on Wednesday that she would...
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A group of concerned constituents presented their survey findings to the Lycoming County Board of Elections about the 2020 election results in June. They’re asking to change the voting process, but after further investigation, the Director of Elections uncovered some inconsistencies in the group’s findings. Dozens of residents gathered with the […]
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Democratic Party cut the ribbon and staged an open house Thursday evening at its new headquarters, the former E. Main St. Methodist Church in Lock Haven. Denise Maris, Democratic candidate for the state House from the 76th district, wielded the scissors for...
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Two free license replacement events are scheduled for Elk and Clearfield County and are to be hosted by State Representative Mike Armanini. Armanini (R-Clearfield/Elk) is hosting two license replacement events in July. Elk County residents can attend Monday, July 18 at the Ridgway Volunteer Fire Department’s carnival lot on North Broad Street […]
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Starting next week, the second floor at 215 Pine Street in Williamsport will be home to UPMC Primary Care. "The practice officially opens to patients on Monday, July 11," said UPMC Northcentral's Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Lopatofsky. UPMC is merging its pediatric care facility in...
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The River Valley Regional YMCA Lock Haven Branch has officially announced their pool re-opening timeline. Staff and volunteers have been hard at work for over a year fundraising to replace the HVAC unit, referred to as the PoolPak. This unit has a hefty price tag of $280,000 and comprised Tier 1 of the project. Tier 1 allows for the replacement of the PoolPak, a fresh coat of paint, and most importantly, the pool to re-open to the public.
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Thursday is the 90th birthday for retired Lock Haven High School football coach Don Malinak and Lock Haven Mayor Joel Long has issued a proclamation designating the day as “Don Malinak Day.”. The proclamation was released earlier in the day by City Manager Greg...
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Representative Rich Irvin is hosting a concealed carry seminar in Huntingdon County this July. Irvin is the representative for Huntingdon, Centre, and Mifflin county and will be hosting the event on Thursday, July 28 at 6 p.m. at the Trough Creek Sportsman Club. “The seminar will feature Huntingdon County […]
Lock Haven University last Friday became one-third of a three-pronged Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania, July 1 the implementation date for the state system-termed “integration” of LHU, Bloomsburg and Mansfield universities. There was no ribbon-cutting, no jetting from campus to campus from the previous Bloomsburg University president/Lock Haven University...
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County is experiencing a rising number of homeless community members reaching out for assistance. “Demand for our services has definitely increased,” Executive Director of Centre County’s Housing Transitions, Morgan Wasikonis said. Housing Transitions is a walk-in center for homeless individuals and families seeking housing assistance.That includes a shelter (217 […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Village of Hope in West Decatur Tuesday held a groundbreaking event to celebrate the upcoming construction of Senior Living facilities. The facilities will be designed for people who are in need of personal care, transportation, meal delivery, family members with disabilities, and much, more. The group is focused on […]
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Castanea Township Recreation Committee announces its Community Day on Saturday, July 23 with public events planned throughout the day. Events include a 5K Walk/Run on the Bald Eagle Valley Trail, Clyde Peeling’s Reptiles: The Beautiful and Deadly show, vendor fair, open house at the Castanea Fire Company, Smokey Bear appearance, and a free classic rock concert featuring the Rocket Blasters. Rick Schulze, Chairperson, Castanea Township Recreation Committee, noted, “we want to showcase how special Castanea is to all of us who live, work and play here. We welcome this opportunity to showcase Castanea Township. It’s an old-fashioned community day for everyone.”
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven University Faculty Awards for 2022 were recently presented to Dr. Jennifer Deitloff, recipient of the Outstanding Service Award, and Marjorie Maddox Hafer, recipient of the Outstanding Scholarship Award. To be considered for the Service Award, applicants provided a narrative that detailed the...
MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — Even on a rainy day like this one, people still swam at the Mifflinburg Community Pool. The pool has been a staple in Union County for more than 50 years. But like other pools in our area, there were talks of this one not opening this season.
Eugene Bennett, Jr. was born February 25, 1928 in Castanea, PA to Eugene A. and Lary E. (Schrack) Bennett. Eugene, known to his family as “Pap”, returned to Christ our Lord and his loving wife Julia “Mimi “on July 4, 2022. His sisters, Miriam Marr and...
POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – Traffic is now flowing along most of the CSVT Northern Section, as PennDOT continues implementing new traffic patterns. PennDOT opened the northbound lanes of the new Route 147 to traffic around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. PennDOT then opened a portion of the southbound lanes around 11 a.m. between the new Ridge Road interchange in Northumberland County and Route 15 in Union County, meaning the river bridge is now open in both directions.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project finally opened Thursday morning in central Pennsylvania. Traffic is now moving along the northern portion which connects the Ridge Road interchange in Northumberland County to Route 15 in Snyder County. PennDOT says the remaining portion of...
Lewisburg, Pa. — To help members of the public decide whether joint replacement surgery is right for them, Dr. Kyle Hubler will host a free seminar.
The discussion will cover the entire process of joint replacement surgery: what to expect before, during, and after the procedure. There will also be time to ask questions.
The seminar will take place on Wednesday, July 13 at 12:30 p.m. at The Cellars at...
For more than half his life, Nate Sellers has viewed archery and education as his biggest passions. Now, through the opening of his own pro shop and range in downtown Philipsburg, he’s combining those interests right in the heart of central Pennsylvania. Average Jack Archery, located at 21 N....
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lycoming County has an exciting way for people to sample local drinks while learning about their history from when those drinks were illegal. Lycoming County is home to the Little League World Series, but there’s a lot more to do outside of baseball. Prince Farrington’s Bootlegger Tour is a way […]
A gas main replacement project begins this week in Milton. UGI says work begins Thursday along King, Sycamore, Wall and Beaver Streets and will also affect Turbot and Shakespeare Avenues; closures are to be expected through the week, and during the daylight hours Monday through Friday. Work is expected to be finished by September.
