ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Pacific Science Center reopens after more than 2 years

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t3ohb_0gWjzAn500

SEATTLE — After a closure of more than two years due to COVID-19, Seattle’s Pacific Science Center has reopened.

PacSci is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily throughout the summer.

With its reopening comes the return of the daytime laser dome shows, which for the first time will be included as part of general admission. Timed tickets are required.

PacSci has also updated its augmented reality exhibits and added the new maze — Water’s Extreme Journey — that will take visitors on a quest for clean water.

There’s also the tropical butterfly house, planetarium shows, a dinosaur exhibit and the Tinker Tank Makerspace with hands-on building and inventing.

For more information, visit https://pacificsciencecenter.org/visit/.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest

Tsunami waves could hit Seattle in minutes, study finds

A new study shows that a tsunami’s waves off the coast of Washington would reach the eastern side of Bainbridge Island, Elliott Bay, and Alki Point in less than three minutes. The study was conducted by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR), which analyzed the potential dangers...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

BIZNOTE: Zippy’s Giant Burgers closing after 14 years – ‘heartbreaking is a monumental understatement’

(WSB photo from Zippy’s opening day in 2008) In May 2008, punk rocker Blaine “Zippy” Cook (above right) opened a hole-in-the-wall burger joint in Highland Park and drew a crowd. They followed him to a bigger space in White Center three years later. But now – Zippy’s Giant Burgers has just emailed some giant news: They’re closing. Here’s the announcement:
seattleschild.com

Look up! The Shark Week Blimp will be in the Puget Sound area this week

Be on the lookout: The Shark Week Blimp is touring the U.S. and is set to fly over Puget Sound-area cities between July 5-9 (2022). There actually are two blimps touring — one on the East Coast, one on the West Coast — to promote the upcoming “Shark Week,” which starts July 24 on the Discovery Channel.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
City
Pacific, WA
Local
Washington Government
Pacific, WA
Government
KING-5

8 fun and tasty spots to explore on the Eastside

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Want to spend a weekend exploring the east side of Lake Washington?. Here are eight spots worth visiting, from Bothell to Bellevue. This may be the quickest commute in the city. The Bellevue Zip Tour includes seven zip lines strung through Eastgate Park — a memorable way to experience an old Maple and Douglas Fir forest. The adventure is open April through October.
BELLEVUE, WA
Chronicle

Sockeye Salmon Are Returning to the Columbia River for the Highest Count in a Decade

Sockeye salmon are returning to the Columbia River at numbers far higher than predicted by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, bringing expanded fishing opportunities this summer. According to the WDFW, the committee that forecasts and monitors salmon and steelhead returns to the Columbia River initially predicted around 198,000...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific Science Center#Dinosaur#Laser#Pacsci
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: What’s behind Seattle schools big enrollment drop?

When Seattle mom Ashley Bede moved to Laurelhurst six years ago, the local public elementary school was a big attraction. Now, her two children attend a private school, and their family is part of a troubling trend for Seattle Public Schools: A significant and continuing drop in student enrollment. Bede’s...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Tsunami waves would reach Seattle within minutes after earthquake, study finds

SEATTLE — Tsunami waves from a magnitude 7.5 earthquake on the Seattle Fault would only take minutes to reach the greater Seattle area, according to a newly released study. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released the new study Thursday and urged Seattleites to be prepared, even though the last known earthquake on the Seattle Fault occurred about 1,100 years ago.
SEATTLE, WA
travellemming.com

21 Best Seattle Neighborhoods for 2022 (By a Local)

Seattle’s neighborhoods are diverse and distinctive. Looking for an animated party scene, a laid-back, kid-friendly community, or the best spot to escape into nature? There’s a neighborhood in the Emerald City to satisfy your search. While Seattle has over 100 neighborhoods, this list will dive into some of...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Report: Earthquake could produce tsunami waves that would hit Seattle in minutes

SEATTLE — State officials released new information about what a tsunami produced by a major earthquake on the Seattle Fault could do to Seattle and Puget Sound. The study prepared by geologists from the Washington Geological Survey division of the Department of Natural Resources, was done to help local and state emergency departments prepare for a tsunami in the Seattle area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
southsoundmag.com

Sip & Savor: Cider, Farmers Market, and Seafood Fest

Tacoma's Incline Cider House is releasing Beare cans — a new cider with a “honeycrisp apple flavor" — this weekend. Try out the flavor with a pint for $3 or pick up a to-go pack of four for $12 between 12-6 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday. Learn more about Incline Cider House here.
TACOMA, WA
brewpublic.com

Pup Passport Expands to Seattle, Washington

After launching here in Portland, Oregon one year ago, Pup Passport has now expanded to Seattle, Washington. Pup Passport is a digital guide to receive discounts at breweries that allow dogs. The appropriately named “Pup Passport” features only dog-friendly breweries and was officially launched in Seattle on July 1, 2022.
PORTLAND, OR
nypressnews.com

King County home prices fall 6% as sellers come ‘back down to Earth’

The Seattle-area housing market is offering homebuyers new leverage and, in some cases, cheaper prices. More houses are sitting on the market, fewer people are buying homes and home prices in some areas are dropping, according to new data released Wednesday by the Northwest Multiple Listing Service. Townhome developers and swanky condo towers are offering discounts. Some home-shoppers are holding off because of rising mortgage rates or tanking stock portfolios. Others have been priced out.
KING COUNTY, WA
travelexperta.com

4 Romantic Places In Seattle for Couples

Known as one of the most stunningly beautiful and stylish cities in America, Seattle is also the perfect destination for couples looking for a romantic getaway. Revealing in the boundless nature-based activities with your sweetheart or touring the art scene around the city are wonderful ways to spend a romantic day. If you are planning a couple’s getaway and looking for romantic places in Seattle. Look at this list!
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

Cruise review: Seattle to Alaska on the Discovery Princess

My wife and I were just mildly interested in traveling to Alaska when we booked a cruise in June this year. We were actually more interested in experiencing what life is like aboard a cruise ship and visiting Alaska was just an added bonus. As it turns out, it was a pleasant surprise.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Large fire burns at homeless encampment in Seattle near I-5 and I-90

SEATTLE — A large fire at a homeless encampment in south Seattle burned overnight near I-5 and I-90. Flames broke out at 10th Ave South and South Dearborn Street around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. KOMO News learned propane tanks may have exploded at the site. There is no word on...
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
101K+
Followers
117K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy