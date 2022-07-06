Pacific Science Center reopens after more than 2 years

SEATTLE — After a closure of more than two years due to COVID-19, Seattle’s Pacific Science Center has reopened.

PacSci is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily throughout the summer.

With its reopening comes the return of the daytime laser dome shows, which for the first time will be included as part of general admission. Timed tickets are required.

PacSci has also updated its augmented reality exhibits and added the new maze — Water’s Extreme Journey — that will take visitors on a quest for clean water.

There’s also the tropical butterfly house, planetarium shows, a dinosaur exhibit and the Tinker Tank Makerspace with hands-on building and inventing.

For more information, visit https://pacificsciencecenter.org/visit/.