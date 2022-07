Total assessed valuation in DeSoto County for 2022 rose by more than $141 million, or 6.08 percent, according to Tax Assessor Jeff Fitch. During Tuesday morning’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Fitch provided the preliminary tax roll for 2022 to the board. Fitch said the total assessed value in 2022 was $2,468,462,486, compared to $2,326,935,329 in 2021. That is an increase of $141,527,157.

DESOTO COUNTY, MS ・ 15 HOURS AGO