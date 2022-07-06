ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah Asian Festival features fun activities and cultural cuisine

ABC 4
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEunice Lane, chair of the Utah Asian Festival, talked about the upcoming 45th annual event that is taking place this upcoming Saturday. Lane said that the festival celebrates and recognizes the diversity of Asian cultures and educates the community on distinct aspects of...

www.abc4.com

ABC 4

Delicious destinations to try for a perfect ‘summer staycation’

(Good Things Utah) Escaping the summer heat doesn’t always mean leaving Utah. We have plenty of amazing experiences (and foods) right here for us to enjoy while also staying cool during warmer months in this desert state. Always prepared with amazing ‘staycation’ ideas, Katy Sine with Taste Utah joined...
UTAH STATE
utahstyleanddesign.com

Enjoy Summer with Utah Festivals and City Celebrations

Warm weather and long days mean it’s time for Utah summer festivals, art fairs and marketplaces. We’ve tracked down everything from family outings to creative date nights to weekend getaways you won’t want to miss. Mark your calendars for these upcoming town celebrations and one-of-a-kind festivals:. Park...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Why it’s good to walk in the morning and meet the newest member of our ABC4 team

On Good Things Utah this morning – What if a morning walk could replace your morning caffeine? One author says it worked for her and here’s why:. Since I live in Brooklyn, my home office is in my bedroom. I love my little corner of the universe, but it is, admittedly, a little cozy sometimes. I am grateful every day that my commute is about three steps from my bed. However, this isn’t really that conducive to revving my engine for the day. Getting out and walking, sweating a little, and chatting about nothing and everything with my roommate is the perfect way to shake the cobwebs of sleep out of my brain and get my gears turning.
UTAH STATE
saltlakemagazine.com

Utah Field Guide: The Pastrami Burger

It’s a melting pot, they always say of America—immigrants crossing seas (and these days, guarded borders) to meld tradition and culture into an increasingly complicated stew, now simmering into its third century. So how is it that one of Utah’s best examples of the great American experiment is a quarter-pound patty of char-grilled hamburger topped with a wad of thin-sliced pastrami?
UTAH STATE
State
Utah State
ABC 4

New cookie shop taking Utah by storm

Dirty Dough is a new cookie location that has us all craving more. The company was started by a college student in Arizona selling the product out of his apartment. People loved the cookies so much that he upgraded to a store front. He sold the company and they have been developing the brand for the past year and getting it ready to franchise. Dirty Dough just opened their first location in Vineyard, Utah and are going to be opening four more stores in Pleasant Grove, Saratoga Springs, Spanish Fork, and St George. In the next year they plan to open about twenty-five more stores in Utah. The cookie craze is sweeping the country and Dirty Dough is all about what’s on the inside. Their cookies have multiple layers with many fun fillings like caramel, fudge, raspberries, marshmallow, and biscoff. Their slogan, “Proudly Unique Inside and Out”, spreads their message of positivity. Their executive chef, Tod Lenard, has created a variety of delicious flavors such as Andes mint, reverse peanut butter cup, raspberry toaster tart, and dirty circus. They placed an emphasis on the richness of their flavor rather than being overly sweet and you can truly taste the thought that went into every cookie. Dirty Dough has new flavors every week so stop by and experience the decadent dough over and over.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

4 creative ways to use an electric drill for our DIY projects

(Good Things Utah) The warm weather of summer means ample time for us here in Utah to finally get to those special projects in and around our homes. Whether it’s repairs or improvements, getting things done around our homes can be highly rewarding. Although, the first step is always the hardest and it’s important to make sure the right tools are being used. Beth Allen with DIY Hip Chicks shared with usher favorite tools and a few great ways to make the most of our time working.
UTAH STATE
#Asian Cuisine#The Utah Asian Festival#Uta#Trax
KUTV

Where to get the best ice cream in Utah

KUTV — As the weather heats up, there's no better way to cool off than with an ice cream cone!. The Ice Cream Foodie, Shay, joined Fresh Living to share her top picks for where to get great ice cream in Utah. Shay is a mom of 4 and...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

3 exercises to help you dominate this weekend’s Spartan Race

(Good Things Utah) A successful exercise regimen starts with a healthy level of motivation. Making the first step towards a routine can be difficult, which leads many to give up before achieving their fitness goals. EōS Fitness knows this struggle better than anyone, which is why they’ve created a variety...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Learning what bold qualities make Fieldstone Homes so unique

(Good Things Utah) For decades Fieldstone has constructed dream homes for residents around the state — offering stunning floorplans and quaint communities to build in. In a time when the housing market appears unstable, Fieldstone Homes have the experience and ability to make any floorplan come alive and become the perfect sanctuary for each homeowner. Their focus on comfort and lifestyle set them apart from other home builders in the state, while customers note the affordable rates when building in these communities.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
Toni Koraza

Utah to face upcoming food shortages

The last few years have left many states struggling to provide essential commodities. Food shortages have been present in every state following the Covid 19 pandemic. The reasons for this are numerous, from inflation to supply bottlenecks to shifting consumer demands. Today, grocery shops are struggling to meet the demand from their customers. As a result, prices have been soaring out of control, leaving many mouths without food.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Potential changes coming to Utah Lake

KUTV — There may be some changes coming to Utah Lake. The Utah Lake Restoration project joined Fresh Living with more information. For more information, go to lakerestorationsolutions.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every weekday at...
ABC 4

5 helpful tips to keep our homes cool in the heat of summer

(Good Things Utah) The heat is on this summer and residents all around Utah are feeling the effects. Cooling down is essential when attempting to beat the heat, but it’s not always easy. Settling down at home, while a great way to stay cool, gets even better when homeowners learn to be energy efficient.
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

Challenges and Obstacles to Maintaining the Utah Lifestyle

In the 1840s, a persecuted religious group headed west, braving hostile Indian/Mexican territory so they could control their own destiny. The Mormons designed and built this grid city so that everyone coming could homestead and raise their own food away from the menacing factories and the industrial revolution. They voted for a more simple self-sufficient lifestyle by moving their feet westward.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Where are the most expensive homes in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Utah using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,720,995 which is 200% higher than the state average of $574,570.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Gov. Cox responds to national attention on Utah drought

SALT LAKE CITY — With recent national attention turned to the Utah drought, Gov. Spencer Cox responded to criticism on Wednesday by pointing out what steps the state has taken to manage the drought. National attention on the Utah drought. Comedian John Oliver had a recent segment on his...
UTAH STATE

