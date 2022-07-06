Dearborn Police: Fake social media accounts are impersonating Dearborn officials
By The Arab American News Staff
Arab American News
1 day ago
DEARBORN — The city of Dearborn is reminding residents to never share personal or financial information online, no matter how real an account may appear, after the discovery of a scam to impersonate elected officials. The city is alerting the community to a social media scam to impersonate...
Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts, killed in the line of duty on July 6, 2022, is being remembered by his former coworkers at the Livingston County Costco store as a “joy” and a “shining light.”. Courts, a five-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department, and his partner...
Recent orders from the Oakland County Circuit judge presiding over the case against the parents of accused school shooter Ethan Crumbley has prompted a request for clarification from Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. In a motion filed July 1, McDonald asks Judge Cheryl Matthews to clarify her intentions on her...
Four men were arrested after allegedly assaulting a Dearborn Heights Police Officer on July 4. That officer is now home recovering from a head laceration and concussion received during the altercation. Officers were called to a hookah bar in the 23000 block of Ford Road at about 5:50 p.m. July...
Police Chief James White called on the justice system, lawmakers, and the public to help end gun violence and bring justice for the death of Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts, who he said was ambushed by a "murderer." "It's getting old hearing what everyone is going to do," a frustrated...
An armed robber targeted a Dearborn Heights drugstore on July 5, yielding an unspecified quantity of controlled substances. The CVS store, located at 8710 North Beech Daly, was hit at approximately 9:51 a.m. by a single suspect. The preliminary investigation showed the suspect entered the store and proceeded to the...
DEARBORN — The city of Dearborn’s Department of Parks and Recreation has provided a statement regarding a fatal incident at an aqua park at Camp Dearborn. The event occurred at “Ripping the Waters”, an aqua park operated by a third party at Camp Dearborn. “We are...
Canton — Police are asking the public for help to find an armed man who robbed a pharmacy Saturday. According to a preliminary investigation, the suspect walked into the Devz Pharmacy at 6624 N. Canton Center near Hanford at about 1:20 p.m. Saturday and pointed a gun at the clerk. He demanded pills and cash.
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A family in Warren has learned the hard way what happens when they never register their car with the Secretary of State. Despite being legally purchased, their ownership of the vehicle was never made official with the state - which became a problem when it was robbed from them earlier this year.
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A landscaper was hospitalized Tuesday after being hit and pinned against a home by a car while on the job in Southfield in what police are calling a “deliberate and intentional” attack. A 32-year-old man was working for Jasman Landscaping Tuesday morning at a...
A woman who was arrested Sunday after walking on Interstate 75 in Troy while carrying an empty 55-gallon drum over her head has been charged, Michigan State Police said. Ellen Baracy, 33, of Grosse Pointe was arraigned Wednesday on charges of resisting arrest and cited for being a pedestrian on a freeway, a civil infraction, in 52-4 District Court in Troy, according to court records.
DETROIT (WWJ) — Frustration, shock and grief — it is the feeling Detroit Police Chief James White tried to describe over and over while addressing the community over the loss of one of their own on Thursday afternoon. “We all should be outraged," White said in a passionate...
The Dearborn Police Department reported 14 crimes in the area from June 26 – July 2 according to Crimemapping.com. Burglary Forced Entry (Non-Residence) •19500 block of W Ford Road at 2:28 a.m. June 28. Burglary No Forced Entry (Non-Residence) •7500 block of Littlefield at 8:44 p.m. June 29. Burglary...
ROCKWOOD, Mich. (WWJ) -- Monroe County authorities have announced the recovery of a missing 24-year-old man after finding his deceased body. Nicholas Russel O’Neal was last seen at around 9:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July, according to the Rockwood Police Department. Police said O'Neal's vehicle was found at...
Attorneys for a Farmington Hills man convicted of murdering his mother while he was a teenager have withdrawn from his case, less than a month before a scheduled hearing on whether he should be sentenced to life without parole or a term of years. Oakland County Circuit Judge Martha Anderson...
