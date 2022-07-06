ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Dearborn Police: Fake social media accounts are impersonating Dearborn officials

By The Arab American News Staff
Arab American News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDEARBORN — The city of Dearborn is reminding residents to never share personal or financial information online, no matter how real an account may appear, after the discovery of a scam to impersonate elected officials. The city is alerting the community to a social media scam to impersonate...

www.arabamericannews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dearborn, MI
Dearborn, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Dearborn Press & Guide

Armed robber targets Dearborn Heights drugstore

An armed robber targeted a Dearborn Heights drugstore on July 5, yielding an unspecified quantity of controlled substances. The CVS store, located at 8710 North Beech Daly, was hit at approximately 9:51 a.m. by a single suspect. The preliminary investigation showed the suspect entered the store and proceeded to the...
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fraud#Dearborn Police Fake#The City Council#The Police Department
Detroit News

Police seek tips in armed robbery at Canton pharmacy

Canton — Police are asking the public for help to find an armed man who robbed a pharmacy Saturday. According to a preliminary investigation, the suspect walked into the Devz Pharmacy at 6624 N. Canton Center near Hanford at about 1:20 p.m. Saturday and pointed a gun at the clerk. He demanded pills and cash.
CANTON, MI
plymouthvoice.com

Police search for lone gunman in Canton robbery

July 6, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Canton police are now seeking public assistance in their investigation of an armed robbery that occurred Saturday, June 25, just before 1:30 p.m. at the Devz Pharmacy located at 6624 N. Canton Center, south of Warren. Police who have released surveillance photos report a lone...
CANTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Warren man's mistake buying SUV ended up costing him when it was stolen

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A family in Warren has learned the hard way what happens when they never register their car with the Secretary of State. Despite being legally purchased, their ownership of the vehicle was never made official with the state - which became a problem when it was robbed from them earlier this year.
WARREN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Detroit News

Woman charged after walking on I-75 in Troy with an empty drum over her head

A woman who was arrested Sunday after walking on Interstate 75 in Troy while carrying an empty 55-gallon drum over her head has been charged, Michigan State Police said. Ellen Baracy, 33, of Grosse Pointe was arraigned Wednesday on charges of resisting arrest and cited for being a pedestrian on a freeway, a civil infraction, in 52-4 District Court in Troy, according to court records.
TROY, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Dearborn Police report 14 crimes in the area from June 26-July 2

The Dearborn Police Department reported 14 crimes in the area from June 26 – July 2 according to Crimemapping.com. Burglary Forced Entry (Non-Residence) •19500 block of W Ford Road at 2:28 a.m. June 28. Burglary No Forced Entry (Non-Residence) •7500 block of Littlefield at 8:44 p.m. June 29. Burglary...
DEARBORN, MI
WKQI Channel 955

Woman 'Deliberately' Hits Michigan Landscaper With Car Over Quote Dispute

A Southfield landscaper has been hospitalized after being hit by a car and pinned against a home Tuesday (July 5), according to Click On Detroit. Three workers from Jasman Landscaping were weed whacking at a home on Hilton Street near 10 Mile Road in Southfield when a Volvo began speeding toward them. After apparently calling the landscapers racist, the woman driving struck a 32-year-old man with her vehicle and pinned him against the brick wall of a nearby home. “She chased him down with a car, went up the driveway, ran after him with the car, and pinned him against the house and a car,” an anonymous woman said.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
CBS Detroit

Southgate Man Charged After Inappropriate Contact With 13-Year-Old Girl Over Social Media

(CBS DETROIT) – A Southgate man has been charged after having inappropriate contact with a teen girl over social media. Shawn P. Frances, 35, has been charged with one count of enticing a minor for immoral purposes. Frances allegedly contacted the 13-year-old girl over social media from June 1 through June 27 and sent nude photos of himself. In addition to this, he asked the girl to send nude photos of herself and to meet with him. Officials say Frances is a family friend of the victim. The girl’s mother discovered the messages from Frances and contacted the Southgate Police Department immediately. An investigation led to the arrest of Frances on June 29. He was arraigned on July 5, and he received a $10,000/10% bond, and he was ordered to wear a GPS tether. A probable cause conference is scheduled for July 15. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Oakland Press

Attorneys for mother killer withdraw prior to sentencing

Attorneys for a Farmington Hills man convicted of murdering his mother while he was a teenager have withdrawn from his case, less than a month before a scheduled hearing on whether he should be sentenced to life without parole or a term of years. Oakland County Circuit Judge Martha Anderson...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy