Yellowstone National Park is to open the south loop of the park today on an odd-even admission system. Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly told reporters yesterday that there are concerns that park visitors will not honor the odd-even system when they seek admission to the park. Under the temporary system, those with even-numbered license plates would be admitted on even days, and those with odd numbers on odd days. But Sholly says those traveling together might seek an exception.

