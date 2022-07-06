ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Lip Balms with SPF That'll Nourish and Protect Your Skin

By Genesis Rivas
Shape Magazine
Shape Magazine
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. You've probably heard that rule #1 of skin-care is to wear SPF every day. Still, it's easy to overlook areas of your body during...

www.shape.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

I Tried a "Skin Detox" — and My Skin Has Never Looked Better

A skin detox promises to reset the skin and remove impurities or toxins. The process involves paring back your skin-care routine and rigorously cleaning any products that regularly touch your skin. One editor did a 30-day skin detox and loved the results. Over the last few months, my skin has...
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Cher’s Secret To Glowing Skin at 76 Is This ‘Soothing’ $7 Cleanser

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. After years of speculation, we have finally discovered Cher’s go-to skincare regimen and her holy grail cleanser. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer said which product she has sworn by over any other. “I do have pretty good skin. It’s not as good as my mom’s, but it’s pretty good. I take care of it and get a facial once in a while, but...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Lip Balm#Cosmetics#Skin Tone#Dry Skin
HOLAUSA

What is hyaluronic acid, and what does it do for your skin?

The first thing we need to know about hyaluronic acid is its pronunciation. Although it sounds like a tongue twister once you grab hold of it, it isn’t that hard. So hi-ah-lew-ron-ic acid is a gooey substance your body produces naturally, especially in the eyes, joints, and skin. Hyaluronic...
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to a Powerful Anti-Aging Regimen at 72 Is This Restoring Moisturizer — Now $18 Thanks To Amazon's Early Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. At 72 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in...
SKIN CARE
Shape Magazine

The 30-Day Plank Challenge to Build Your Strongest Core Ever

The plank exercise may not look too Insta-worthy, but there's a reason it's a classic move: It offers countless benefits for your core. In fact, the plank targets your rectus abdominis, obliques, and transverse abdominis muscles (re: all your core muscles) and helps you build the strength necessary to simply stand upright, support your spine during everyday movements, and prevent injury, especially back pain.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
shefinds

How This Anti-Aging Blush Hack Can Lift Your Face, According To A Makeup Artist

Trying to hide signs of aging is definitely easier said than done. As you grow older, it has probably become more difficult to conceal your fine lines, wrinkles, and eye bags. (Don’t worry, we totally understand how it feels.) In fact, there’s no denying that for many of us, we’ve spent a little extra money on skincare products and clinical treatments. These can obviously be great investments, but they don’t always get the job one—which is why sometimes, we turn to makeup.
MAKEUP
TIME

The Safest Sunscreens to Buy—and Which Ingredients to Avoid

Sunscreen is a summertime must. It protects against ultraviolet light exposure that has been linked to skin cancers, as well as changes commonly associated with aging. Because of these proven benefits, sunscreen has remained largely uncontroversial for much of its nearly century-long history. In recent years, however, chemicals found in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Wake Up to Softer Skin With Tula’s Anti-Aging Beauty Sleep Night Cream

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Our nighttime skincare routine is a sacred ritual. Gently applying serums, creams and cleansers is the ultimate act of self-care! And since we’re always rushing in the morning, it makes sense to save the time-consuming steps for the evening. We love using potent products before bed and seeing radiant results the next day. It’s like putting a tooth under your pillow as a kid and waking up to a dollar bill!
SKIN CARE
MindBodyGreen

Why Aloe Vera Is Key For Treating Dark Spots On The Body

When you're walking through the skin care aisle at any beauty store, you'll likely see "dark spot corrector" slapped on the front of more than a few products. From chemical exfoliants to vitamin C serums and more, you'll have a plethora of options to choose from. But what about treating dark spots on the body?
SKIN CARE
Us Weekly

Forget Botox! Try These 13 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Anti-Aging Skincare Picks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is truly the place to be for all things beauty. You won’t just find your favorite brands — you’ll find exclusive value sets and sizes you won’t be able to shop anywhere else. Save big on the best skincare around from iconic brands like La Mer, Charlotte Tilbury and more!
SKIN CARE
Shape Magazine

TikTokers Are Taking L-Glutamine for Gut Health, But You Probably Don't Need It

TikTok True or False is the answer to your burning questions about the health, beauty, and fitness fads taking over your social feeds. Each story breaks down a buzzy wellness trend with the help of experts and scientific research to uncover the truth and safety behind the viral "advice" you see online. You'll never have to wonder what's actually legit — or what to skip — again.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
StyleCaster

Shoppers With Acne-Prone Skin Swear This $20 Sunscreen Has Never Broken Them Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Your mom, grandma, dermatologist and fave TikToker have all wagged their fingers at you about the importance of wearing sunscreen. It’s a skincare sin if you’re not applying SPF every single morning. You could pick up the first sun cream that pops up in your search, but you’d be better off doing your research and finding a formula that caters to your complexion’s exact needs. If you’re like me and have acne-prone skin, then you know the struggle of nailing a sunscreen that doesn’t lead to bright red blemishes the next morning. Lucky for you (and me), we found a solution that is tailor-made for all of us pimple-prone folks.
SKIN CARE
Shape Magazine

Shape Magazine

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
590K+
Views
ABOUT

Shape magazine offers the latest health, fitness, beauty, and fashion news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy