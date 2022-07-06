Lip Balms with SPF That'll Nourish and Protect Your Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Your mom, grandma, dermatologist and fave TikToker have all wagged their fingers at you about the importance of wearing sunscreen. It’s a skincare sin if you’re not applying SPF every single morning. You could pick up the first sun cream that pops up in your search, but you’d be better off doing your research and finding a formula that caters to your complexion’s exact needs. If you’re like me and have acne-prone skin, then you know the struggle of nailing a sunscreen that doesn’t lead to bright red blemishes the next morning. Lucky for you (and me), we found a solution that is tailor-made for all of us pimple-prone folks.

SKIN CARE ・ 12 HOURS AGO