Winthrop Man Under House Arrest For Pointing Replica Rifle At Passing Cars

A man with an assault rifle Photo Credit: Pexels/Harrison Haines

A Winthrop man is under house arrest for threatening people with a realistic-looking replica of an assault weapon, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

Gregory Gill, age 23, was caught sitting atop a military vehicle and pointing the weapon at passing cars before Winthrop's Independence Day parade on Saturday, July 2, Hayden said.

Gill was also apparently shouting, "Heat shot, boom," loud enough for each car to hear. Gill and the weapon were later taken into police custody. Hayden commented on the fragility surrounding the incident following the recent massacre in Chicago.

“At this national moment in America, one can only begin to fathom the terror of seeing an apparent assault weapon pointed at you,” Hayden said. “This incident reminds us that a dangerous weapon in the wrong hands can change lives and communities in an instant."

Gill was also placed under a $500 bond, must subject to GPS monitoring, cannot possess any firearms, must undergo mental health evaluation and stay away from, have no contact with and not abuse the identified victims.

