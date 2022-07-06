Bitcoin Bear Market Sends On-Chain Metrics Into Sideways Trend
By Hououin Kyouma
Data shows the Bitcoin bear environment has caused the market to become inactive as transaction fees continues to be extremely low. Bitcoin On-Chain Activity Remains Low As Price Action Stays Stale. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the last week saw the lowest average daily transaction...
The bitcoin mining cyclicality has been prominent for a while now. This has followed the different bull and bear cycles in the space. These cycles of abundance and lack have greatly impacted the profitability of these miners. So in this report, we take a look at this cyclicality and the factors that drive it.
In the second half of Benzinga’s latest “Moon or Bust”crypto livestream hosts Ryan McNamara and Aaron Bry interviewed Mark Lamb, co-founder and CEO of CoinFLEX, a company committed to providing institutions and retail investors an easily accessible platform to earn and trade, and incudes a futures exchange with its own stablecoin that pays interest on-chain every eight hours.
Crypto coins exhibited exponential growth through the years, raising attention to the crypto space. There was no correlation between crypto performance and the conventional stocks of different commodities. However, all that seems to be fading into thin air from the recent activities and trends of digital assets. The chief economist...
With the bear market coming into full bloom, Ethereum whales are stacking up their holdings. However, there has been some deviation from the norm as new coins seem to have caught the fancy of these large investors. With meme coins continuing to make whales, the top 100 Ethereum whales remain bullish on them. The result has been some of the largest holdings of these whales now coming in the form of meme coins.
Tesla wasn’t the one to be left behind and disclosed a $1.5 billion Bitcoin purchase on February 8. The crypto buying splurge was made in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The purchase, Tesla said, was part of its updated investment portfolio, which the company’s audit...
Coinbase Global Inc COIN shares surged higher Tuesday as cryptocurrency-related stocks rebounded following recent weakness. The crypto market traded lower last week following a technical breakdown of Bitcoin BTC/USD around the 20,000 level. The decline in crypto markets accelerated after Bitcoin fell through support. Cryptocurrencies also faced selling pressure amid a selloff in broader risk assets as traditional markets continued to trend lower, closing out the worst first half of the year since 1970.
Prices: Bitcoin holds above $20K; ether climbs late Wednesday. Insights: Inaccurate data led investors to believe that crypto exchange KuCoin's holdings were smaller than expected, according to KuCoin CEO Johnny Lyu. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up...
As the price of ETH plunged more than 78% from its November all-time high, only 17% of Ethereum 2.0 stakers are currently in profit. Ethereum 2.0 stakers are feeling the full weight of the ongoing bear market, with the vast majority of them now being “firmly underwater” on their positions, according to a new report from blockchain analytics firm Glassnode.
A widely followed crypto trader is seeing more bullish market sentiment on social media than he’s witnessed in months. Digital asset analyst Justin Bennett tells his 102,000 Twitter followers that social media sentiment on crypto appears to be high. “I haven’t seen this many bullish posts on Twitter since...
Bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain said it hired an in-house derivatives trader to better navigate a market rout that in June saw the price of bitcoin by its biggest monthly amount in 11 years. The company also sold 637 BTC at an average price of $24,500 to pay for operating costs...
With the approvals of futures bitcoin ETFs, firms have taken it one step further and have applied with the Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) for spot-based bitcoin ETFs. However, unlike their futures and short counterparts, the spot ETFs have not found favor in the eyes of the regulatory watchdog. And as more spot-based bitcoin ETF applications are declined by the SEC, questions have arisen about whether the market will see one anytime soon.
Bitcoin’s Lightning Network, a layer-2 scaling solution designed to make $BTC transactions as fast and as cheap as possible, reached has seen its average daily capacity hit a new all-time high last month. According to CryptoCompare’s latest Asset Report, while the price of Bitcoin fell 37.4% in June to...
Hive Blockchain stated that it currently holds 3,239 bitcoin (BTC) and 7,667 Ethereum (ETH) after producing 278.5 BTC and 2,542 ETH in June. The crypto mining firm also stated that it increased its bitcoin mining hash rate from 2.17 exahash per second (EH/s) to 2.24 EH/s, however, the capacity for Ethereum mining slightly dropped from 6.26 (TH/s) at the beginning of June to 6.0 TH/s, as some miners were taken offline temporarily for layout optimization due to higher summer temperatures.
Nexo crypto lending platform co-founder Antoni Trenchev says he’s not turning his back on Bitcoin (BTC) despite BTC losing more than 70% of its value since late 2021. In a new interview with Bloomberg Technology, Trenchev says Bitcoin experienced brutal price swings to the downside two years ago before rallying in a major way, and he anticipates BTC to manifest another bull cycle.
