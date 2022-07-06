ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, AR

Heat Advisory issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-08 03:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Boone County Except Southwest, Bradley, Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Boone County Except Southwest; Bradley; Calhoun; Central and Eastern Montgomery County; Central and Southern Scott County; Clark; Cleburne; Cleveland; Dallas; Garland; Hot Spring; Johnson County Higher Elevations; Marion; Northern Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Northern Polk County Higher Elevations; Northern Scott County; Northwest Yell County; Ouachita; Pike; Polk County Lower Elevations; Pope County Higher Elevations; Southeast Polk County Higher Elevations; Southern and Eastern Logan County; Southwest Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Stone; Yell Excluding Northwest HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Maximum heat index values between 105 and 110. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southeast, southwest and western Arkansas. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for East Carroll, Madison, Morehouse, West Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 04:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: East Carroll; Madison; Morehouse; West Carroll EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 degrees. Overnight low temperatures near 80 degrees. * WHERE...Far northeast Louisiana, far southeast Arkansas, and northern and western portions of Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight temperatures will only fall to near 80 degrees, which will not provide much relief from the heat for those that do not have access to air conditioning or shelter.
EAST CARROLL PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Arkansas, Baxter, Conway, Desha, Drew, Faulkner, Fulton, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Arkansas; Baxter; Conway; Desha; Drew; Faulkner; Fulton; Grant; Independence; Izard; Jackson; Jefferson; Lawrence; Lincoln; Lonoke; Monroe; Perry; Prairie; Pulaski; Randolph; Saline; Sharp; Southern Pope County; White; Woodruff EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with maximum heat index values between 105 and 115. * WHERE...Portions of central, eastern, north central and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 03:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: McCurtain HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees. * WHERE...All of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 03:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees. * WHERE...All of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX

