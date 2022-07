UPDATE: JULY 5 AT 11:37 A.M. The following is a press release from the Great Falls Police Department:. As of this time, 11:05 am on July 5th, the suspect is still being treated at Benefis Health System. The officer involved was treated for injuries at the emergency room and released. Police have identified and located the other party mentioned in the initial release. This person is in custody. The 400 block of 8th Avenue South continues to be closed. No further information is being released at this time.

