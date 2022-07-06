ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop Wayfair's early Prime Day deals—save on All-Clad, KitchenAid and Kelly Clarkson Home

By Danny Perez, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago
Shop Wayfair's early Prime Day deals—save on All-Clad, KitchenAid and Kelly Clarkson Home.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 promises huge savings on products across every category imaginable. The summer sale is coming up on Tuesday, July 12 , but you don't have to wait that long for a good deal. Wayfair is currently offering competing Prime Day deals with up to 60% off everything you need for your home, kitchen and patio.

Whether you're looking for a new outdoor set to fully enjoy this summer or just needing some new dishes , Wayfair has markdowns on all that and more right now. Plus, if you're looking to really stock up, orders over $35 qualify for free standard shipping.

We scoured the site to find the best-of-the-best across all of their categories. Keep scrolling for all the Wayfair deals you can snag today.

The best Wayfair deals you can shop

  1. House of Hampton Microfiber 4-Piece Comforter Set for $56.99 (Save $103)
  2. Perdue 81.5-Inch Square Arm Sleeper for $469.99 (Save $446.01)
  3. Williston Forge Anjae Round 4-Person Long Dining Set with Umbrella for $209.99 (Save $290)
  4. KitchenAid Artisan Series 10-Speed 5-Quart Stand Mixer from $399.99 (Save $100)
  5. All-Clad D3 Stainless 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set for $699.99 (Save $459.95)

The best kitchen deals at Wayfair

Upgrade your home chef set-up and cookware collection with favorites from KitchenAid , Le Creuset and more.

Wayfair is offering huge markdowns across all categories ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. Cambridge/Cuisinart/Reviewed

The best outdoor furniture and décor deals at Wayfair

Planning a backyard barbecue or porch hangouts this summer? Take advantage of these markdowns on outdoor entertaining essentials right now at Wayfair.

Wayfair is offering huge markdowns across all categories ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. Williston Forge/Loon Peak/Reviewed

The best bed and bath deals at Wayfair

Spruce up two of the most important places in your home with Wayfair's selection of deals on bedding and bathroom must-haves.

Wayfair is offering huge markdowns across all categories ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. Latitude/Run 17/Reviewed

The best furniture deals at Wayfair

Refresh your interiors for less by shopping deals on sofas, nightstands, desks and more right now at Wayfair.

Wayfair is offering huge markdowns across all categories ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. Grovelane/Andover Mills/Reviewed

What is Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day shopping event exclusive to Amazon Prime members . Amazon Prime day 2022 will run from Tuesday, July 12 to Wednesday, July 13 . During the sale shoppers can score huge savings across all categories, including markdowns on headphones, lawnmowers and kitchen appliances. The exclusive 48-hour sale is open to new and existing Amazon customers —if you have yet to sign up , there is still plenty of time.

What are the best Prime Day 2022 deals at Wayfair?

Rivaling Amazon's Prime Day 2022 sale , Wayfair is offering tons of deep discounts on home and kitchen essentials. The popular retailer is dishing out heavy discounts on well-known brands—including Cuisinart and Serta—in anticipation of Prime Day. Meanwhile, you'll also find plenty of price cuts on Reviewed-approved household appliances, like stand mixers and air fryers.

Should I shop Prime Day Deals at Wayfair?

Absolutely! Prime Day deals at Wayfair are happening right now and there is no membership needed to enjoy up to 60% off sitewide. If you're looking to pick up a few things or completely revamp your interiors, Wayfair is sure to have what you're looking for.

VIDEO GAMES
