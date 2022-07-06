ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama boys save dad from drowning, thanks to CPR learned from 'The Sandlot,' 'Hook'

By Amber Roberson, Montgomery Advertiser
 1 day ago
A trio of quick-thinking Alabama boys recently saved a father's life during a normal day in the pool – thanks to scenes from two 90s movies.

Brad Hassig said he was swimming with his 10-year-old twins Bridon and Christian, along with a friend, and decided to do an underwater breathing and calming exercise, when he passed out.

Christian and their friend pulled Brad Hassig to the side of the pool, and Bridon started performing CPR, according to ABC 33/40.

They hadn't been trained in CPR, but Bridon told the "Today" show that he remembered it from watching "The Sandlot" and "Hook."

"I just had a moment where Jesus was sitting right behind us the whole time. There's no way we should have been able to do that," Bridon Hassig told ABC 33/40.

"There's no way, physically, they should have been able to pull a 185-pound man out of out of the water like that and to know and do what all of them did, perfectly as quickly (as they did)," Brad Hassig told the "Today" show.

“I was like, I’ve had some moments with him, with happy, sad and some mad moments, but I’m like, 'I don’t want this to be the last moment,'” Bridon Hassig said about his dad.

