LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The VFW Department of Michigan said they’re going in a new direction, and they’ve elected a new commander to take on that task. The Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Michigan (VFW) elected John Griffith as their new state commander at the organization’s annual state convention held June in Flint, Mich. A U.S. Army Vietnam combat veteran, Griffith will lead 35,000 veterans within the VFW and is tasked with building resources for Michigan’s veterans and their families.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO