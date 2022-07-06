Missouri Safety Center Partners with National Program, KC Police to Offer No-cost Roadway Safety Training at Regional Academy in June, August
The Missouri Safety Center at the University of Central Missouri is pleased to announce its partnership with the National Law Enforcement Roadway Safety Program (NLERSP) and the Kansas City Police Department to provide no-cost officer safety training to law enforcement professionals at the Kansas City Police Department Regional Police Academy during...www.mykdkd.com
