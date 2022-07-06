'ARCADE at Horseshoe Las Vegas' coming this fall as Bally's continues rebranding

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A report released Wednesday by Las Vegas Realtors says the local housing market is cooling off after a long hot streak of record prices and strong sales. LVR reported that the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service (MLS) during June was $480,000. That was down from the all-time record price of $482,000 in May, marking the first time since April of 2020 that local home prices declined from one month to the next. The median price is still up 21.5% from $395,000 one year ago.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO