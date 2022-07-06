ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

More people than ever see Bible as ‘fables’ than ‘actual word of God, US poll finds

By Moira Ritter
Miami Herald
 1 day ago
Fewer US adults than ever before believe that the Bible is the literal word of God. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Mark Humphrey ASSOCIATED PRESS

People in the United States have an increasingly shifting outlook on the Bible, according to a new poll from Gallup.

Only 20% of people in the U.S. now say they view the Bible as the literal word of God — a record low — while a record-high of 29% of Americans agree the Bible is only a collection of “fables, legends, history and moral precepts recorded by man.” The number of Americans who take the Bible as God’s “actual word” has decreased from 24% since 2017 and is only half of what it was when that belief peaked in 1984, Gallup reported.

But 49% of respondents said the Bible is “inspired by God (but) not all to be taken literally.”

The poll surveyed members of the United States adult population, including individuals who identify with religions other than Christianity and individuals who do not have any specific religious identity at all.

Among Christian adults surveyed, those who identify as Protestant, evangelical or born again were most likely to say the Bible is literally true. Belief in the Bible as literal was also highest among individuals who are more religious and those with less formal education.

A decreasing number of people in the U.S. — 44% — also reported saying that religion is “very important,” compared to 60% of respondents who said the same in 2002, according to Gallup.

The survey’s results follow similar trends showing a decrease in overall religiosity among adults in the U.S. A 2021 survey showed that millennials in the United States are far less likely to believe in God than older generations and instead are opting for beliefs outside of organized religion, such as horoscopes.

Another 2021 survey found that nearly three-in-ten American adults see themselves as not identifying with a religion while the number of Americans identifying as Christian shrank.

“If the unaffiliated were a religion, they’d be the largest religious group in the United States,” Elizabeth Drescher, an adjunct professor of religious studies at Santa Clara University, told The Associated Press in December.

Comments / 50

Troy Baxter
1d ago

Weird the Bible says this would happen. Hmmm seems prophetically accurate You might want to read more of it! Just saying, might just open your eyes and lead you into the salvation of your soul.

viviana wilson
1d ago

We are living the Word of God in action. Doesn’t matter if someone says it’s not true. Come to Jesus for eternal life. This life is very short.

David M. Johnson
21h ago

"YOU CAN'T HANDLE THE TRUTH" funny it's easier to believe what you want, but building your house on the sand doesn't work out so well in the end.

Miami Herald

