Miami County, IN

Inmate dies after being stabbed at Miami Correctional Facility

By Lucas Gonzalez
 1 day ago
MIAMI COUNTY — A Miami Correctional Facility inmate was killed in a homicide that stemmed from an "altercation", authorities say.

Indiana State Police say Jamar Greer, 23, was stabbed in the day room of the facility's L housing unit. Correction officers responded to the call about 4 p.m. July 4.

Police say prison staff provided aid to Greer until he was transported to a local hospital. It was there he was pronounced dead, according to the Indiana Department of Corrections.

"An altercation between incarcerated individuals occurred ..." Annie Goeller, the chief communications officer for IDOC wrote in an email to WRTV. "An incarcerated individual was injured and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased."

An autopsy determined Greer's death was a homicide caused by a stab wound to the chest.

"Preliminary evidence revealed that another inmate had stabbed Greer with a homemade knife. The suspect is known to investigators and has been separated from other inmates," ISP said.

State police are leading an investigation into Greer's death.

Additional details were not immediately available.

