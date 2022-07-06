GoFundMe, church accounts set up to help family of girl who died in trailer float accident
( KXNET ) — Donation accounts have been set up for the family of Mabel Askay, the 6-year-old girl who died Monday after falling from a trailer that was a part of one of the parade entries in the Mandan 4th of July Parade.
On July 5, a GoFundMe page was started to raise $10,000 to care for the needs of the Askay family.6-year-old girl dies after falling off parade trailer in mandan
As of publishing time, over $55,000 has been raised.
Meanwhile, the Askay family’s church in Ventura, California (Neue Ventura Church) is accepting donations via Venmo at @neuechurch to help with the costs and needs of the family. Checks can also be sent to the church at Neue Ventura Church, Attention: Askay Family, 4300 Telegraph Road, Ventura, CA 93003.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.
Comments / 1