(SPRINGFIELD) Governor J.B. Pritzker continues to deny that he’s planning to make a bid for the White House in 2024. While the incumbent Democrat has been rumored as a possible contender to run for President, he continues to insist that he is right now focused on his own reelection as Governor and for the election of all Democrats this fall. However, many believe that Governor Pritzker will not make any type of announcement until after he faces downstate Senator Darren Bailey in the gubernatorial race on November 8th, 2022.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO