Creston, IA

Creston’s Downing and Three other ISU Players named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 1 day ago
(Ames) Iowa State had four players named to the 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team, announced today by the Big 12 Conference. Creston Alum Trevor Downing, senior tight end Jared Rus, wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson, and defensive end Will McDonald IV were also named to the team.

Trevor Downing makes a move to center after being named First Team All-Big 12 by the league coaches last season. The Creston, Iowa, native started all 13 games, including the first 12 at right guard, before starting at center in the Cheez-It Bowl against Clemson. He was the lynchpin of the offensive line, helping the Cyclones post their fourth-best scoring average (31.3) and fifth-best total offensive average (424.5) in school history.

McDonald’s is one of the nation’s top defensive ends, earning First Team All-American accolades last season and being named the Big 12 Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year. The Pewaukee, Wisconsin, native tied for the Big 12 lead in sacks for the second-straight season with 11.5, breaking his single-season school record and finishing ninth nationally. No player has as many sacks as McDonald’s since 2020 (22.0). He is ISU’s all-time sack leader and the nation’s active leader (29.0), which ties fourth in Big 12 history.

Hutchinson earned First Team All-Big 12 honors in 2021 for the second-straight season while breaking the ISU single-season record and leading the Big 12 with 83 receptions. The Jacksonville, Florida, native finished with 987 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He leads all active Big 12 receivers in career receptions (147, T-14th nationally) and receiving yards (1,758, 18th nationally).

Rus was named to the preseason team as a fullback, repeating his selection on last season’s postseason squad. He was a key performer on ISU’s power package formations, playing all 13 games and making six starts. When he wasn’t blocking for All-American Breece Hall, Rus grabbed seven passes for 67 yards.

The team was chosen by media representatives who cover the league.

Iowa State opens the season Saturday, Sept. 3 against Southeast Missouri at MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium. Football season tickets are on sale now for as low as $249 or $35 per game.

Western Iowa Today

2 Winning Lottery Tickets About To Expire

(Clive, IA) — The Iowa Lottery is looking for the holders of two winning Powerball tickets that will expire soon. Lottery spokesperson Mary Neubauer says the tickets are worth 50-thousand dollars each and they were bought at convenience stores in Council Bluffs and Stuart. The Council Bluffs ticket was bought for the July 21st drawing and the Stuart ticket was bought for the October 24th drawing – both last year. Neubauer says it is unusual to have two prizes of this size go unclaimed.
CLIVE, IA
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Hubbell Realty sells spec warehouse property for $19.3 million

Hubbell Realty Co. has sold its speculative industrial project in Ankeny's Crosswinds Business Park to out-of-state investors. Screen grab courtesy Hubbell Realty Co. A speculative industrial project that Hubbell Realty Co. began building a year ago in Ankeny’s Crosswinds Business Park has been sold to a group of investors, Polk County real estate transactions show.
KGLO News

Two $50,000 Powerball tickets set to expire soon if unclaimed

CLIVE — The Iowa Lottery is looking for the holders of two Powerball tickets worth a combined $100,000 which will expire soon. Spokeswoman Mary Neubauer says the tickets were purchased at a Casey’s in Council Bluffs and a Kum & Go in Stuart. “They each matched for the white balls and the red Powerball on the night of their drawing to win at that price level. And then they’ve been sitting out there for months,” she says.
CLIVE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

