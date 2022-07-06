Go & Do | Kitchen Takeover, dance party, Christmas in July and more
Anelare Winery in Benton City is allowing Chef Doug Adams to take charge for its Kitchen Takeover by the Royal Coachman event.
Adams went to culinary school in Portland before working at high-profile kitchens such as Pok Pok in Portland. He was on season 12 of “Top Chef” as well.
Kitchen Takeover will include food made to order and live music by Logan Liebert.
The event will be noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday July 16 at the winery at 19205 N. McBee Road.
Reservations are required at bit.ly/AnelareKitchenTakeover .
Check out our roundup of Summer 2022 entertainment, events and more. Be sure to check back for the most up-to-date listings.
Bingo Night
- What: Bingo (21 +)
- Where: Sage Brewing Hansen Park, 910 S. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick
- When: July 7th at 5 p.m.
- Cost: Free
- More Information: sagebrewing.beer/
Live Music
- What: Live music with Micah Clay (21+)
- Where: Sage Brewing Hansen Park, 910 S. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick
- When: July 8th from 7-9 p.m.
- Cost: Free
- More Information: sagebrewing.beer/
Comedy Show
- What: Todd Johnson
- Where: Jokers Comedy Club
- When: July 8 & 9 7:30 p.m.
- Cost: $10
- More Information: brownpapertickets.com/event/5461032
Dance Party
- What: Dance Party with DJ Yeckler
- Where: Wine Social in Richland
- When: July 9 from 8-11 p.m.
- More Information: visittri-cities.com/events/dance-party-at-wine-social-with-dj-yeckler/
Christmas in July
- What: Christmas in July Shop ‘n Sip with over 10 vendors, all ages welcome
- Where: D’s Wicked Cider in Kennewick
- When: July 10 from 1-4 p.m.
- More Information: visittri-cities.com/events/christmas-in-july-shop-n-sip/
Sunset Sipping and Live Music
- What: Sunset Sipping at The Winery with Jeff Peterson
- Where: Muret-Gaston Winery in Benton City
- When: July 9 from 5-9 p.m.
- More Information: visittri-cities.com/events/sunset-sipping-at-the-winery/
M5 Mexican Brass
- What: M5 Mexican Brass concert
- Where: CBC Amphitheater
- When: July 15 & 16 7:30 p.m.
- Cost: $30 for adult general admission, $25 for senior/children general admission, $1,000 for table of 8 with prime seating area
- More Information: bit.ly/3NOKymx
Comedy Show
- What: Phil Kopczynski
- Where: Joker’s Comedy Club
- When: July 15 & 16 at 7: 30 p.m.
- Cost: $10
- More Information: bit.ly/39mlIvR
Crawfest
- What: 4th annual Chamber Crawdad Boil with food, live music and more
- Where: Osprey Pointe in Pasco
- When: July 16 from noon to 6 p.m., presale tickets available now
- More Information: pascochamber.org/crawfest-2022.html
Terra Blanca Tours
- What: 2.5 to 3 hour Terra Blanca Winery Tour and Tasting
- Where: Terra Blanca Winery & Estate Vineyard in Benton City
- When: All Summer
- Cost: $75 per person
- More Information: exploretock.com/terrablanca/
Thunder on the Island
- What: Weekly Concerts 21+
- Where: Clover Island
- When: Upcoming concerts Thursdays throughout the month of July from 6-9 p.m.
- July 13 - Stompin’ Ground
- July 20 - Wasteland Kings
- July 27 - Dirt Angels
Live at 5
- What: Live Concerts
- Where: John Dam Plaza in Richland
- When: Upcoming concerts Fridays throughout the month of July at 5 p.m.
- July 7: Fat Fox
- July 14: Black Rose Concept
- July 21: Torn Veil
- July 28: The Knockdowns
Dust Devils
- What: Tri-Cities Dust Devils home games
- Where: Gesa Stadium - 6200 Burden Blvd. in Pasco
- More information: milb.com/tri-city-dust-devils
- When: Upcoming home games July 12 to 17
- July 12 - 7:05 p.m. vs Everett: Coca-Cola Tuesday
- July 13 - 7:05 p.m. vs Everett: Weenie Wednesday
- July 14 - 7:05 p.m. vs Everett: $21 an out night
- July 15 - 7:05 p.m. vs Everett: Marvel’s Defender of the Diamond
- July 16 - 7:05 p.m. vs Everett: Post-Game Fireworks
- July 17 - 7:05 p.m. vs Everett
