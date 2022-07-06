Go & Do | Kitchen Takeover, dance party, Christmas in July and more

Anelare Winery in Benton City is allowing Chef Doug Adams to take charge for its Kitchen Takeover by the Royal Coachman event.

Adams went to culinary school in Portland before working at high-profile kitchens such as Pok Pok in Portland. He was on season 12 of “Top Chef” as well.

Kitchen Takeover will include food made to order and live music by Logan Liebert.

The event will be noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday July 16 at the winery at 19205 N. McBee Road.

Reservations are required at bit.ly/AnelareKitchenTakeover .

Check out our roundup of Summer 2022 entertainment, events and more. Be sure to check back for the most up-to-date listings.

Sage Brewing Company Courtesy Sage Brewing

Bingo Night

What: Bingo (21 +)

Bingo (21 +) Where: Sage Brewing Hansen Park, 910 S. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick

Sage Brewing Hansen Park, 910 S. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick When: July 7th at 5 p.m.

July 7th at 5 p.m. Cost: Free

Free More Information: sagebrewing.beer/

Live Music

What: Live music with Micah Clay (21+)

Live music with Micah Clay (21+) Where: Sage Brewing Hansen Park, 910 S. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick

Sage Brewing Hansen Park, 910 S. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick When: July 8th from 7-9 p.m.

July 8th from 7-9 p.m. Cost: Free

Free More Information: sagebrewing.beer/

Comedy Show

What: Todd Johnson

Todd Johnson Where: Jokers Comedy Club

Jokers Comedy Club When: July 8 & 9 7:30 p.m.

July 8 & 9 7:30 p.m. Cost: $10

$10 More Information: brownpapertickets.com/event/5461032

Dance Party

What: Dance Party with DJ Yeckler

Dance Party with DJ Yeckler Where: Wine Social in Richland

Wine Social in Richland When: July 9 from 8-11 p.m.

July 9 from 8-11 p.m. More Information: visittri-cities.com/events/dance-party-at-wine-social-with-dj-yeckler/

Christmas in July

What: Christmas in July Shop ‘n Sip with over 10 vendors, all ages welcome

Christmas in July Shop ‘n Sip with over 10 vendors, all ages welcome Where: D’s Wicked Cider in Kennewick

D’s Wicked Cider in Kennewick When: July 10 from 1-4 p.m.

July 10 from 1-4 p.m. More Information: visittri-cities.com/events/christmas-in-july-shop-n-sip/

Sunset Sipping and Live Music

What: Sunset Sipping at The Winery with Jeff Peterson

Sunset Sipping at The Winery with Jeff Peterson Where: Muret-Gaston Winery in Benton City

Muret-Gaston Winery in Benton City When: July 9 from 5-9 p.m.

July 9 from 5-9 p.m. More Information: visittri-cities.com/events/sunset-sipping-at-the-winery/

Eric Herman and the Puppy Dogs

What: Live concert with guest performer Hillia Hula Hoop Extraordinaire

Where: HAPO Community Stage, John Dam Plaza, Richland

When: July 12 at 6:30 p.m.

M5 Mexican Brass

What: M5 Mexican Brass concert

M5 Mexican Brass concert Where: CBC Amphitheater

CBC Amphitheater When: July 15 & 16 7:30 p.m.

July 15 & 16 7:30 p.m. Cost: $30 for adult general admission, $25 for senior/children general admission, $1,000 for table of 8 with prime seating area

$30 for adult general admission, $25 for senior/children general admission, $1,000 for table of 8 with prime seating area More Information: bit.ly/3NOKymx

Comedy Show

What: Phil Kopczynski

Phil Kopczynski Where: Joker’s Comedy Club

Joker’s Comedy Club When: July 15 & 16 at 7: 30 p.m.

July 15 & 16 at 7: 30 p.m. Cost: $10

$10 More Information: bit.ly/39mlIvR

Crawfest

What: 4th annual Chamber Crawdad Boil with food, live music and more

4th annual Chamber Crawdad Boil with food, live music and more Where: Osprey Pointe in Pasco

Osprey Pointe in Pasco When: July 16 from noon to 6 p.m., presale tickets available now

July 16 from noon to 6 p.m., presale tickets available now More Information: pascochamber.org/crawfest-2022.html

Terra Blanca Tours

What: 2.5 to 3 hour Terra Blanca Winery Tour and Tasting

2.5 to 3 hour Terra Blanca Winery Tour and Tasting Where: Terra Blanca Winery & Estate Vineyard in Benton City

Terra Blanca Winery & Estate Vineyard in Benton City When: All Summer

All Summer Cost: $75 per person

$75 per person More Information: exploretock.com/terrablanca/

Thunder on the Island

What: Weekly Concerts 21+

Weekly Concerts 21+ Where: Clover Island

Clover Island When: Upcoming concerts Thursdays throughout the month of July from 6-9 p.m.

July 13 - Stompin’ Ground

July 20 - Wasteland Kings

July 27 - Dirt Angels

Live at 5

What: Live Concerts

Live Concerts Where: John Dam Plaza in Richland

John Dam Plaza in Richland When: Upcoming concerts Fridays throughout the month of July at 5 p.m.

July 7: Fat Fox

July 14: Black Rose Concept

July 21: Torn Veil

July 28: The Knockdowns

Tri-City Dust Devil Adrian Rondon (9) is safe as he slides back into first after trying to steal to second during the fifth inning of a game against the Everett AquaSox at Gesa Staidum in Pasco on June 24, 2021. Jennifer King/jking@tricityherald.com

Dust Devils

What: Tri-Cities Dust Devils home games

Tri-Cities Dust Devils home games Where: Gesa Stadium - 6200 Burden Blvd. in Pasco

Gesa Stadium - 6200 Burden Blvd. in Pasco More information: milb.com/tri-city-dust-devils

milb.com/tri-city-dust-devils When: Upcoming home games July 12 to 17

July 12 - 7:05 p.m. vs Everett: Coca-Cola Tuesday

July 13 - 7:05 p.m. vs Everett: Weenie Wednesday

July 14 - 7:05 p.m. vs Everett: $21 an out night

July 15 - 7:05 p.m. vs Everett: Marvel’s Defender of the Diamond

July 16 - 7:05 p.m. vs Everett: Post-Game Fireworks

July 17 - 7:05 p.m. vs Everett

Do you know of an upcoming event that you’d like to see added to the list? Send an e-mail to news@tricityherald.com to have your event added. Information must be received by Friday of the week before the event.