Benton City, WA

Go & Do | Kitchen Takeover, dance party, Christmas in July and more

By Alexandria Osborne
Tri-City Herald
 1 day ago

Anelare Winery in Benton City is allowing Chef Doug Adams to take charge for its Kitchen Takeover by the Royal Coachman event.

Adams went to culinary school in Portland before working at high-profile kitchens such as Pok Pok in Portland. He was on season 12 of “Top Chef” as well.

Kitchen Takeover will include food made to order and live music by Logan Liebert.

The event will be noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday July 16 at the winery at 19205 N. McBee Road.

Reservations are required at bit.ly/AnelareKitchenTakeover .

Check out our roundup of Summer 2022 entertainment, events and more. Be sure to check back for the most up-to-date listings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ymuFo_0gWjvj3s00
Sage Brewing Company Courtesy Sage Brewing

Bingo Night

  • What: Bingo (21 +)
  • Where: Sage Brewing Hansen Park, 910 S. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick
  • When: July 7th at 5 p.m.
  • Cost: Free
  • More Information: sagebrewing.beer/

Live Music

  • What: Live music with Micah Clay (21+)
  • Where: Sage Brewing Hansen Park, 910 S. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick
  • When: July 8th from 7-9 p.m.
  • Cost: Free
  • More Information: sagebrewing.beer/

Comedy Show

Dance Party

Christmas in July

Sunset Sipping and Live Music

Eric Herman and the Puppy Dogs

  • What: Live concert with guest performer Hillia Hula Hoop Extraordinaire
  • Where: HAPO Community Stage, John Dam Plaza, Richland
  • When: July 12 at 6:30 p.m.
  • More Information: midcolumbialibraries.org/event/eric-herman-concert

    • M5 Mexican Brass

    • What: M5 Mexican Brass concert
    • Where: CBC Amphitheater
    • When: July 15 & 16 7:30 p.m.
    • Cost: $30 for adult general admission, $25 for senior/children general admission, $1,000 for table of 8 with prime seating area
    • More Information: bit.ly/3NOKymx

    Comedy Show

    • What: Phil Kopczynski
    • Where: Joker’s Comedy Club
    • When: July 15 & 16 at 7: 30 p.m.
    • Cost: $10
    • More Information: bit.ly/39mlIvR

    Crawfest

    • What: 4th annual Chamber Crawdad Boil with food, live music and more
    • Where: Osprey Pointe in Pasco
    • When: July 16 from noon to 6 p.m., presale tickets available now
    • More Information: pascochamber.org/crawfest-2022.html

    Terra Blanca Tours

    • What: 2.5 to 3 hour Terra Blanca Winery Tour and Tasting
    • Where: Terra Blanca Winery & Estate Vineyard in Benton City
    • When: All Summer
    • Cost: $75 per person
    • More Information: exploretock.com/terrablanca/

    Thunder on the Island

    • What: Weekly Concerts 21+
    • Where: Clover Island
    • When: Upcoming concerts Thursdays throughout the month of July from 6-9 p.m.
    • July 13 - Stompin’ Ground
    • July 20 - Wasteland Kings
    • July 27 - Dirt Angels

    Live at 5

    • What: Live Concerts
    • Where: John Dam Plaza in Richland
    • When: Upcoming concerts Fridays throughout the month of July at 5 p.m.
    • July 7: Fat Fox
    • July 14: Black Rose Concept
    • July 21: Torn Veil
    • July 28: The Knockdowns
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16anJW_0gWjvj3s00
    Tri-City Dust Devil Adrian Rondon (9) is safe as he slides back into first after trying to steal to second during the fifth inning of a game against the Everett AquaSox at Gesa Staidum in Pasco on June 24, 2021. Jennifer King/jking@tricityherald.com

    Dust Devils

    • What: Tri-Cities Dust Devils home games
    • Where: Gesa Stadium - 6200 Burden Blvd. in Pasco
    • More information: milb.com/tri-city-dust-devils
    • When: Upcoming home games July 12 to 17
    • July 12 - 7:05 p.m. vs Everett: Coca-Cola Tuesday
    • July 13 - 7:05 p.m. vs Everett: Weenie Wednesday
    • July 14 - 7:05 p.m. vs Everett: $21 an out night
    • July 15 - 7:05 p.m. vs Everett: Marvel’s Defender of the Diamond
    • July 16 - 7:05 p.m. vs Everett: Post-Game Fireworks
    • July 17 - 7:05 p.m. vs Everett

    Do you know of an upcoming event that you’d like to see added to the list? Send an e-mail to news@tricityherald.com to have your event added. Information must be received by Friday of the week before the event.

    Yakima Herald Republic

    Yakima Valley Weekender for July 8-10: A flea market, luau party and live music

    My ears are still ringing from Fourth of July fireworks. Maybe highlighting a dive bar rock show isn’t my smartest move, but hey, I’ll worry about my hearing next week. Highlights for this weekend include crafting, arts, beer and music. Did you know a Yakima nightlife institute is now hosting live music?! Continue reading to learn about that and more, like how to identify local plants while exploring in a nearby park.
    YAKIMA, WA
    Yakima Herald Republic

    Outdoor summer cinema series returns in Yakima

    Free-movie Sundays are returning to Chesterley Park in Yakima this summer. Yakima Parks and Recreation will present the outdoor summer cinema series on Sundays through Aug. 14 at the park on the corner of 40th Avenue and River Road. Movies begin at sunset (about 8:30 p.m.) and are free to...
    YAKIMA, WA
    nbcrightnow.com

    Free music and movies in Yakima all summer

    YAKIMA, Wash. — Free summer entertainment will be available in City of Yakima parks throughout Summer 2022 through multiple series, including the Summer Concert Series, Viva La Musica and the Outdoor Summer Cinema Series. “The idea is to encourage families to bring blankets or lawn chairs and enjoy the...
    YAKIMA, WA
    KEPR

    Local entrepreneurs open new brunch spot in Tri-Cities

    KENNEWICK, Wash. — What started out as sketch on a piece of paper in an airline lounge has now turned into a new spot to grab brunch in the Tri-Cities. Owners Chris and Lore'K Garofola just opened Bougie Brunch in Kennewick. "I was sitting in the Delta club in...
    KENNEWICK, WA
    94.5 KATS

    Crumbl Cookie is Set to Open Later This Month

    After a few months of hype and anticipation it looks like we have an opening date for Crumbl Cookie and it's a lot closer than you might think. Crumbl Cookie is Opneing in Yakima on July 21. This was confirmed by a few sources who had interviews and they told...
    YAKIMA, WA
    102.7 KORD

    TikTok-Famous Artist Creates Breathtaking, Bad-Ass Tatts in Kennewick

    Her name is Katie, she's a Tri-Cities talented tattoo artist, and she's TikTok-famous. Katie Baker uses the TikTok social media platform to educate people on the "art" of what goes into a tattoo. Research about the design, the shop, and the artist are just a few things you may want to explore. There are some people who Katie refuses to ink. Watch.
    KENNEWICK, WA
    Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

    PHOTOS: Walla Walla celebrates Fourth of July in the Park

    Hundreds braved the morning downpour and were rewarded with afternoon sun and heat at the Union-Bulletin's Fourth of July in the Park celebration on Monday, July 4, 2022. Vendors and live entertainment by local dancers, musicians and more highlighted this family-friendly, patriotic day of festivities.
    WALLA WALLA, WA
    Tri-City Herald

    Tri-City Herald

    Kennewick, WA
