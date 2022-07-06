ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

KJ Jefferson Tops SEC’s Quarterbacks in Key Area

By Otis Kirk
KARK
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE — According to Pro Football Focus, Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson had the highest grade of any quarterback in the SEC on 25+ yards last season. Jefferson led the SEC with a grade of 95.6 on throws of 25+ yards. The two quarterbacks immediately behind...

www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox16.com

Hogs Not Finished Adding to Summer Haul

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has 20 verbal commitments for the Class of 2023 with a good chance of adding more prior to the 2022 season. The Razorbacks could add another pledge on Saturday when Frisco (Texas) Lone Star four-star cornerback Jaylon Braxton, 6-0, 170, commits to a school. He was once committed to Michigan State, but decommitted. He took an official visit to Arkansas the June 17-19 weekend. Braxton will choose from the Hogs, Michigan State, Miami, Baylor and LSU on Saturday. He picked the July 9 date because that is his mother’s birthday. Dominique Bowman hopes to get his man on Saturday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
swark.today

Football Hogs rack up several 2023, 2024 recruits

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ football recruiting provided some fireworks of its own Monday when the team gained commitments from two four-star recruits for the Class of 2023. Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington wide receiver Micah Tease, 5-11, 180, chose the Razorbacks over Notre Dame, USC and Oklahoma among others. He had 27 scholarships to choose from.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Heston Kjerstad Finally Doing What All Arkansas Baseball Fans Knew He Could

It took two years longer than many expected, but Heston Kjerstad is finally back to doing what he does best — mashing baseballs. Plagued by multiple setbacks, the former Arkansas standout and No. 2 overall draft pick finally returned to the field for a real game last month and has done nothing but rake in the three and a half weeks since.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nomadlawyer.org

Fayetteville: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Fayetteville, Arkansas

If you’re looking for an authentic college town, consider visiting Fayetteville Arkansas. This college town is situated in the Boston Mountains, which are part of the stunning Ozark Mountains. Fayetteville is home to the main campus of the University of Arkansas, as well as to the famous Razorbacks. If you love college football, you’ll love this college town. If you want to spend a quiet evening with your spouse or significant other, there are several parks and historic sites you can visit.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
Jefferson, AR
Fayetteville, AR
Football
State
Georgia State
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Alabama State
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
fayettevilleflyer.com

Memphis-based Central BBQ to open Fayetteville location

UPDATE: This story was updated to include quotes from Central BBQ and Specialized Real Estate Group. Memphis BBQ is coming to Fayetteville. The owners of Memphis-based restaurant Central BBQ are planning to open a location at 417 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at the corner of South School Avenue. Permit information for the new restaurant was submitted to the state Health Department this week.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
matadornetwork.com

11 Fayetteville, Arkansas, Airbnbs for the Most Convenient Stay in the City

Fayetteville, Arkansas, is a city of live music, mountain biking, and a laid-back lifestyle. Visit downtown and Dickson Street, the center of the fun, and dive into the outdoors by walking, hiking, and hitting the bike trails. These Airbnb Fayetteville properties are minutes away from Dickson Street, putting you close to all the action.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
THV11

Arkansas sees largest decrease in average gas price for 2022

ARKANSAS, USA — The average price of gas in Arkansas has experienced the largest weekly gas price decrease of the year after dropping eight cents. According to the AAA Arkansas Weekend Gas Watch, the average statewide gas price is $4.33 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That price is $1.50 more per gallon compared to this time last year.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
KHBS

Arkansas' hot, dry weather is impacting agriculture

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are officially in normal conditions on the drought monitor. But that could change. The last measurable rain fell in Fayetteville on June 6, according to the Washington County Agriculture Department. Since then, hot and dry weather has dominated the entire region and there is no significant rainfall in the forecast.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas date to apply for energy bill assistance gets pushed back

FORT SMITH, Ark. — High temperatures in the summer typically translate to higher utility bills. In Arkansas, LIHEAP, also known as the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program provides people with funds to pay their electric bills in the summer. “It increases our business, we provide utility assistance for low...
FORT SMITH, AR
University of Arkansas

Chemical Engineering Researcher Leads Project on Arkansas' Rare Earth Metals

A team of researchers led by assistant professor Audie Key Thompson has received a research award to explore the development of efficient separation methods for rare earth metals in Arkansas. Rare earth elements are low in concentration in the rock formations where they are found. Separation methods developed through this...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
onlyinark.com

Must-Visit Arkansas: The Bentonville Square

One of my very favorite places in Northwest Arkansas is Bentonville Square. It holds many memories tied to farmers’ market Saturdays, Octoberfest First Fridays, Christmas tree lightings and celebrity sightings, and it’s where I got engaged. I love eating at the restaurants, sitting on a fountain bench, shopping, and sipping coffee!
BENTONVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Football Focus#Outback Bowl#American Football#College Football#Kj Jefferson Tops Sec#Quarterbacks In Key Area#Sec#Bulldogs#Tyson Morris
whiterivernow.com

First Community announces community president for Northwest Arkansas

Batesville-based First Community Bank has announced that Natalie Bartholomew (pictured) has been hired as community president in Rogers, and she’ll be leading future expansion efforts in Northwest Arkansas. In her new role, Bartholomew will be responsible for securing a dedicated banking team, building lead relationships with area businesses, operational...
BATESVILLE, AR
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Breakfast In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Breakfast, it is the most important meal of the day, right? But what if you don't want to take all the time in the morning to prepare it yourself? Well, if you live in the Fort, there are many excellent places where you can head to for breakfast. A few of these places that I will feature are my personal favorites, and they offer something for everyone. I am not a traditionalist when it comes to breakfast, and my tastes vary. One morning I might feel like a breakfast burrito, and another I might just want a poached egg on sourdough bread.
FORT SMITH, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Power outage scheduled in Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Siloam Springs Electric Department will have a scheduled power outage on July 7 at 7:30 a.m. According to a social media post by the city, the outage is necessary to work on power lines to fix “an overload problem.” Power will be down on S. Elm Street starting at Jan Lynn Street, going south to the city limits, past Raines Road.
SILOAM SPRINGS, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Twitter: Mass murder ... Bentonville baseball ... ETex plane crash

Regional and world news from magnoliareporter.com Twitter feeds posted Monday. Go to these sources for more information:. Multiple sources, Rooftop sniper kills six people at Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, IL. More than two dozen injuries reported -- almost all with gunshot wounds. Gunman at large. … KSLA News 12, Four wounded in Monday shooting on Jewella Avenue in Shreveport. … The Advocate, Almost a year after Hurricane Ida plowed through Tangipahoa Parish, hundreds are still displaced. With rising costs and few affordable houses on the market, many have few options. … AR Democrat-Gazette, Homeless man’s death ruled homicide; North Little Rock police investigate. … KATV, Teenage boy drowns Sunday at Greers Ferry Lake. … AR Democrat-Gazette, Bentonville bets $15 million on Phillips Park baseball complex. … Multiple sources, Seven dead, 14 missing following Italian Alps avalanche. … Mitchell McCoy, Little Rock Police: Overnight killing on Colonel Glenn marks city's 43rd homicide of 2022, which is the total number of homicides in 2019. The city has surpassed 2018, 2016 and 2015's homicide numbers. … Associated Press, More than 30,000 residents of Sydney and its surrounds have been told to evacuate or prepare to abandon their homes as Australia's largest city braces for what could be its worst flooding in 18 months. … Associated Press, Breakfast food giant Kellogg Co. lost a legal bid Monday to block new anti-obesity measures in England banning the promotion of sugary cereals. … Multiple sources, Four people injured Sunday in airplane crash near Mount Pleasant, TX. … Multiple sources, NASA satellite heading toward lunar orbit. … Talk Business & Politics, Lowell-based J.B. Hunt Transport Services recently closed an $18 million deal to acquire a three-building office park at 506, 509, and 515 Enterprise Drive in Lowell. The 8.8-acre site is 0.5 miles north of the company’s corporate headquarters along northbound Interstate 49.
BENTONVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: Black Apple comedy, cocktail tour

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. You can join Natural State Comedy on July 7 and every Thursday night in Springdale for Black Apple Comedy Night!. As well as being a showcase of talented regional comedians, their featured comedian tomorrow is the hilarious Edward Bell out of Denver. The show starts at 7:45 p.m., and you’re encouraged to arrive early to get a seat, and maybe even enjoy some hard ciders made on-site.
SPRINGDALE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

City Park outdoor restaurant and beer garden coming to Fayetteville

A new outdoor restaurant from the folks behind Feed and Folly is coming soon to Fayetteville. The new concept is called City Park, and will be located in the former AT&T truck station at 1332 N. Leverett Ave. We first wrote about the project when it was up before the Planning Commission in January.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy