Columbia, SC

SCDNR welcomes new K9 puppy Hank

By Sophie Brams
 1 day ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources welcomed the newest member of its K9 team on Tuesday, Hank!

According to SCDNR, Hank will spend his first ten months focusing on environmental and socialization training, before moving into more in-depth K9 training.

    Credit: SCDNR
    Credit: SCDNR
The SCDNR K9 team is trained to help law enforcement track violators, detect hidden wildlife, detect concealed weapons, recover, and support search-and-rescue missions.

The public can meet Hank at the Sandhills Academy Sports + Outdoors store in Columbia on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

