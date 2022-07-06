Shots Fired In Leesburg Parking Lot Over Holiday Weekend: Police

Leesburg Police Department Facebook Photo Credit: Leesburg Police Department Facebook

No injuries were reported when two men got into a gunfight in a Leesburg parking lot July Fourth, authorities said.

Leesburg officers responded to reports of shots fired in a lot on the 800 block of Edwards Ferry Road NE at 11:30 p.m., Officer Michael Drogin said.

By the time they arrived, the scene had been clear, however, it was obvious gunfire that erupted, Drogin said.

There were no injuries reported and no property damage was found.

The first suspect was described as a black male wearing a white shirt, sunglasses and dark pants. The second suspect was also a black male, wearing a black shirt and dark pants, police reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leesburg Police Department.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.