Metro councilmembers don’t want to host national political conventions in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A bid to bring the 2024 Republican National Convention to Nashville has hit a roadblock in the Democratic-leaning city’s metro council, where opposition has led proponents to withdraw a proposed agreement about how to host the event. The move Tuesday evening by the proposal’s sponsor, Councilmember Robert Swope, casts uncertainty about the city’s chances to land the GOP convention. The Nashville 2024 Host Committee has said it hopes the draft agreement with the Republican National Committee will be refiled and the council will begin considering it at a meeting later this month. Officials in the other finalist city, Milwaukee, approved a similar framework early last month that runs through the logistics of hosting it there. The Republican National Committee is expected to announce sometime this summer where the event will land, bringing potentially tens of thousands of visitors. Both Democratic stronghold cities have expressed mixed feelings about hosting it. Milwaukee officials seeking the convention were not immediately claiming victory after Nashville’s bid stumbled.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO