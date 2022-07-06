ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Metro councilmembers don’t want to host national political conventions in Nashville

By Ambriehl Crutchfield
wpln.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring Tuesday’s meeting, the council withdrew two competing measures — one to welcome the Republican National Convention and the other that would have opposed it. The message: The council wants to avoid potential security risks and political tension. Councilmember Sharon Hurt initially opposed the convention but decided...

