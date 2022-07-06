Meyers Already Showcasing Stellar Defense in Return From Injured List

Since his return from the injured list, Jake Meyers has provided exceptional defense to the Houston Astros' outfield.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The first play Jake Meyers made in his return from the injured list was similar to the one that ended his postseason contributions in during the 2021 MLB season. The Houston Astros center fielder made a running grab, slamming into the center field wall at Yankee Stadium.

There was no exit this time, no injury thrown his way. Meyers has since started nine more games in center, since he was activated from the 60-day injured list on June 24 — where he sat recovering from left-shoulder surgery.

In those 10 starts this season, Meyers hasn't committed an error. The sample is small, but with already one Defensive Run Saved in his pocket, his glove is on trajectory to replace the defense optioned in José Siri (nine DRS).

The Astros resorted to the more consistent bat in Chas McCormick last month, but as McCormick's defense doesn't mirror his 2021 prowess of 14 DRS, Meyers is making up for it thus far.

Meyers displayed five Outs Above Average over 333 2/3 innings last season, while now sporting two OAA through 89 innings in 2022. The lefty thrower has a seven Catch Percentage Added, reeling in 93-percent of the balls slashed his way compared to the expected 86-percent. Although less attempts thus far compared to 2021, Meyers is three-percent higher than his 2021 Catch Percentage Added.

Ranking among the top defensive outfielders in Major League Baseball in a projected full season, Meyers has made one of two catches on a 0-25 percent chance this season, according to Baseball Savant. He is also 2-for-2 on plays with a 26-50 percent catch probability.

The season is young for Meyers. The 26-year-old makes the strongest case to be the everyday center fielder of those players at disposal, defensively and offensively up to this point.

Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

At the dish, Meyers is not walking at all. Through 37 plate appearances, the righty is swinging at 47.6-percent of the pitches he's seen — slightly higher than his Swing% from 2021 — while striking out nearly 30 percent of the time.

Yet, Meyers is slashing .278/.270/.444 on the season, collecting 10 hits with three for extra-bases — all to right field. Driving in eight runs, the righty shows his value with runners in scoring position at the bottom of the lineup, slashing 5-for-10 and seven RBI.

The 26-year-old's return has only bolstered the defense lost in Siri and the struggling bats that came with the McCormick-Siri platoon. Positional need will be addressed at the trade deadline, but for now, Meyers is the best option.

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI !