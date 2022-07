‘I May Destroy You’ Producer Various Artists Behind BBC Hen Do Comedy. I May Destroy You producer Various Artists Limited has been greenlit for a BBC Two comedy about a hen weekend that goes wrong. Henpocalypse!, from Hullraisers creator Caroline Moran, takes five women who headed out on a weekend of a lifetime to celebrate Zara’s engagement only to be interrupted by the end of the world. They subsequently have to wait it out in an isolated holiday cottage in Wales and, emerging from quarantine into the harsh new post-apocalyptic world, find the male population has almost entirely been wiped out. BBC Head of Comedy Tanya Qureshi described the show as “very funny with an incredible collection of women at the heart of it.” Various Artists was behind Michaela Coel’s smash hit I May Destroy You for the BBC and HBO and has also produced British comedies including Sally4Ever and Dead Pixels.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO