ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Chris Taylor injury may change Los Angeles Dodgers plans

By David Hill
FanSided
FanSided
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Taylor has been an important piece for the Los Angeles Dodgers over the years. The super utility man had been noted for his ability to play virtually anywhere on the diamond and ability to hit for power, becoming a key part of their lineup. Although he has primarily been the...

calltothepen.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dodgerblue.com

Cubs Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Tony Gonsolin Looks To Remain Undefeated

The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Chicago Cubs for the first time at Dodger Stadium this season after previously sweeping a three-game series at Wrigley Field in early May. Tony Gonsolin makes his 16th start of the season and looks to remain undefeated this season as he continues to make his case as one of the National League’s best pitchers.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Mike Brito, scout of Mexican talent for Dodgers, dies at 87

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Brito, the top scout in Mexico for the Los Angeles Dodgers for nearly 45 years who discovered such talents as Fernando Valenzuela, current Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías and Yasiel Puig, died Thursday. He was 87. The team announced his death to the crowd and held a moment of silence before hosting the Chicago Cubs. Photos of Brito and his discoveries were shown on the stadium’s videoboards. He died at a Los Angeles hospital. No cause of death was provided. For years, the mustachioed Brito was instantly recognizable behind home plate dressed in a stylish suit and a Panama hat with a cigar clenched in his teeth holding a radar gun. More recently, he used a cane in concession to his age as he observed the current Dodgers from the press box. Brito had a connection to the club’s most recent World Series championship, won after the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. In the deciding Game 6 against Tampa Bay, Victor Gonzalez was the winner and Urías earned the save. Both Mexican-born pitchers were signed by Brito, who remained part of the team’s scouting staff until his death.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Padres host San Francisco Giants, look to break home losing streak

San Francisco Giants (41-39, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (47-36, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (7-3, 3.13 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-2, 2.25 ERA, .95 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -134, Giants +113; over/under is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX Sports

Dodgers beat Rockies 5-2, stretch NL West lead to 5 1/2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy got on base four times and scored three runs. Nearly a month after returning from an elbow problem, he's finding his groove just as the Los Angeles Dodgers lose another All-Star to injury. Muncy and Mookie Betts hit first-pitch home runs in a...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

San Francisco's Tommy La Stella operating second base on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. La Stella will man second base after David Villar was aligned at third and Evan Longoria was placed on the 10-day injured list. In a matchup versus right-hander Merrill Kelly, our models project...
PHOENIX, AZ
theScore

Longtime Dodgers scout Brito dies at 87

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Brito, the top scout in Mexico for the Los Angeles Dodgers for nearly 45 years who discovered such talents as Fernando Valenzuela, current Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias and Yasiel Puig, died Thursday. He was 87. The team announced his death to the crowd before...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trayce Thompson
Person
Cody Bellinger
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Tuesday night

Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Ramon Laureano versus Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi. In 66 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .169 batting average with a...
OAKLAND, CA
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Cubs vs. Dodgers prediction, odds, pick – 7/7/2022

MLB odds series for our Cubs Dodgers prediction and pick. Mark Leiter Jr. gets the ball for the Cubs, while Tony Gonsolin takes the mound for the Dodgers. Mark Leiter Jr. has a 4.85 ERA. He has pitched only 29 2/3 innings this season, so it’s not as though he has built a substantial track record. Past performance should not be used as a measuring stick for evaluating him. Leiter’s first appearance of 2022 was a start against the Rockies on April 16. He soon got moved to the bullpen, where he carried out short-relief and long-relief assignments. He made only one appearance in the month of May. Only recently was he bumped back into the starting rotation. Interestingly enough, his last outing was the result of an injury to another Chicago starter. Leiter came into a game against the Red Sox last Saturday due to an injury suffered by starter Alec Mills. Leiter, thrown into the fire after Mills threw just seven pitches, threw 5 1/3 innings of emergency relief, limiting the powerful Boston lineup to just one run on three hits. That was the longest outing of Leiter’s season. In his previous 2022 appearances, he had not pitched longer than four innings. What does this mean for this game against the Dodgers? It’s impossible to know.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Dodgers Designate Former Cleveland Reliever for Assignment

It has been somewhat of a rollercoaster ride for one of Los Angeles' latest acquisitions. Last week, the Dodgers claimed RHP Ian Gibaut and had his original flight changed to Los Angeles to meet up with the team as they headed to San Diego. Gibaut was activated and with the team in the dugout for Friday night’s game against the Padres.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Dodgers
Larry Brown Sports

Albert Pujols could get big honor from MLB

Albert Pujols is playing out his final season, and Major League Baseball may honor the slugger in a big way later this month. Pujols is having the year many expected he would have when he chose to play one more season with the St. Louis Cardinals. The 42-year-old is batting just .189 with four home runs and seven RBI. Those are not All-Star numbers, but that does not necessarily mean Pujols will be excluded from the Midsummer Classic on July 19.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

4 players Reds must trade ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline

The Cincinnati Reds expected to be a an underwhelming team in 2022. The team had a fire-sale over the offseason that saw them trade players such as Jesse Winker, Eugenio Suarez, and Sonny Gray. The Reds never had any intentions of competing in 2022. And they are expected to be sellers at the 2022 MLB trade deadline.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Yankees could bring back familiar utility man to provide depth

The New York Yankees are always looking for talented depth pieces, which is why they could bring back former utilityman Tyler Wade. Wade was DFAd the Los Angeles Angels this past weekend, struggling on the offensive side to make an impact. This season, Wade has made 67 appearances with 147...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Cardinals should make this trade before season slips away

The St. Louis Cardinals are slipping in the NL Wild Card standings, with the Phillies catching up with them this week. An upgrade in starting pitching would be nice. The Cards need pitching — that much is obvious. Jack Flaherty is out for a bit, and even with Steven...
FanSided

Braves: Why Freddie Freeman’s mistake is a tough pill to swallow

It’s been over a week since Freddie Freeman made his return to Atlanta, and we’re still discussing it. Freeman’s mistake is a lesson for free agents everywhere. Freeman was visibly shaken both on the field and in the clubhouse, so much so that Dodgers teammate Clayton Kershaw openly questioned whether or not he wanted to switch clubhouses.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

FanSided

264K+
Followers
501K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy