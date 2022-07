INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Lake Tahoe clarity has not improved, nor has it gotten worse in the last 20 years, officials announced this week. The UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center on Wednesday released findings from its annual Lake Tahoe Clarity Report, which showed average clarity, or how deep a 10-inch white plate can be lowered into Lake Tahoe before it becomes invisible from the surface, of 61 feet for 2021.

