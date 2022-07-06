ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Alert: Review of Uvalde school massacre finds missed chances, says police should have found way ‘to stop the killing and dying’

manisteenews.com
 1 day ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Review of...

www.manisteenews.com

KSAT 12

‘I have nothing to hide’: Uvalde County sheriff will testify in school shooting investigation after receiving notice of deposition

The Uvalde County sheriff has agreed to testify in front of a Texas House committee in the Robb Elementary School shooting investigation after officials filed a notice of deposition Wednesday. This comes after State Rep. Dustin Borrows, chairman of the committee, filed the notice and said Sheriff Ruben Nolasco has...
UVALDE COUNTY, TX
wbap.com

The Ernie Brown Show: Was the Uvalde Officer Second Guessing?￼

Apparently an officer had his sights fixed on the Uvalde School Shooter and didn’t fire before he entered the building. Turns out he was waiting for permission to go after him and fire. What was going through his mind? Was he worried that he would be a headline?
UVALDE, TX
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
mySanAntonio.com

Man arrested in connection with 'terroristic threats' made against Uvalde hotel

Uvalde police say that a man was arrested on Tuesday, July 5, for calling a local hotel and threatening to use a weapon. The man's phone call came from out of state. Jason Guerra, 21, is facing charges for making a terroristic threat to the Hampton Inn and Holiday Inn Express in Uvalde on Tuesday, Fox 29 reported. Law enforcement didn't say from what state Guerra made the phone call. Law enforcement shut down Highway 90 when the call was made and negotiated with Guerra over the phone to get his location.
UVALDE, TX
#Police#Massacre#Violent Crime
KLST/KSAN

Terroristic threat made in Uvalde Texas

SAN ANGELO, Texas —The Uvalde Police Department released information on their Facebook page addressing a large police presence from earlier in the day. At 11:54 AM Uvalde Police Officers were dispatched to 2714 East Main Street (Hampton Inn) in regards to a terroristic threat report. Uvalde Police Officers were informed that a male subject later […]
UVALDE, TX
KTSA

Man arrested for making threats against Uvalde hotels

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Uvalde citizens were seeing a lot of police activity on Highway 90 Tuesday afternoon. Officers were responding to a threat called in by a man who said he was going to shoot into hotels in the area. Police responded by blocking traffic in the...
UVALDE, TX
CBS Austin

Uvalde Sheriff's refusal to testify prompts notice of deposition

AUSTIN, Texas — Since testimonies began on June 9, Uvalde Sheriff Ruben Nolasco has declined to testify to the Texas House Investigative Committee on the Robb Elementary School Shooting. On Wednesday, Nolasco's silence was met with a notice of deposition. A statement released by State Rep. Dustin Burrows, who...
UVALDE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Texas country artist visits Uvalde victim in hospital

SAN ANTONIO (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas music artists are known for living on the road and playing in honky tonks most nights, but one artist made a quick pit stop to see one of his biggest fans. Staff at the University Children’s Hospital in San Antonio reached out to Texas Country artist Kevin Fowler, some of […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bandera Bulletin

Bandera Unites to Support Smiley

Our local trail-ride business, Bandera Historical Rides, often brings riders into town and supports Bandera’s reputation as the Cowboy Capital of the World. Owners Harriet Stewart and Tom Lamonica are living the dream they shared on their first date many years ago: to rescue and rehabilitate horses that other folks had given up on.
BANDERA, TX
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Eagle Pass, TX

There is this saying that whenever you visit an unfamiliar place, try all the restaurants they have in that place as much as possible. Avoid going to the same restaurant you have back home just because you are used to it. Explore and learn and be one of the locals. So in case, you drop by Eagle Pass, Texas, here is the list of 16 Best Restaurants in Eagle Pass, TX you can choose from depending on your cravings.
EAGLE PASS, TX
devinenews.com

Tour the public Fiber Mill in Devine-the only one in Texas

There’s only one public fiber mill in Texas, and it’s right here in Devine, says Sarah Winterstrom proudly. The Winterstrom family moved here from California and started this mill in Devine about a year ago, and they are plenty busy already. “I had no idea we were going...
DEVINE, TX

