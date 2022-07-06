Alert: Review of Uvalde school massacre finds missed chances, says police should have found way ‘to stop the killing and dying’

The Uvalde County sheriff has agreed to testify in front of a Texas House committee in the Robb Elementary School shooting investigation after officials filed a notice of deposition Wednesday. This comes after State Rep. Dustin Borrows, chairman of the committee, filed the notice and said Sheriff Ruben Nolasco has...
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. State senator wants to remove Uvalde DA from victim’s services. A new development happened as the investigation continues into the deadly Uvalde school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers at the end of May.
UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — The first portion of an after-action report after the deadly mass shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde was released Wednesday. The Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center (ALERRT) of San Marcos released its initial report, which focuses...
Apparently an officer had his sights fixed on the Uvalde School Shooter and didn’t fire before he entered the building. Turns out he was waiting for permission to go after him and fire. What was going through his mind? Was he worried that he would be a headline?
BANDERA, Texas – Skeletal remains found in Bandera are believed to be of a 33-year-old Lakehills woman who disappeared last month, the sheriff’s deputy told a local newspaper. According to the Bandera Bulletin, a resident of the Bandera Pass subdivision discovered the remains Sunday night and called the...
Uvalde police say that a man was arrested on Tuesday, July 5, for calling a local hotel and threatening to use a weapon. The man's phone call came from out of state. Jason Guerra, 21, is facing charges for making a terroristic threat to the Hampton Inn and Holiday Inn Express in Uvalde on Tuesday, Fox 29 reported. Law enforcement didn't say from what state Guerra made the phone call. Law enforcement shut down Highway 90 when the call was made and negotiated with Guerra over the phone to get his location.
SAN ANTONIO - One of the students who was injured in the Uvalde school shooting had a special visitor come see her in the hospital. Kevin Fowler, a Texas musician who is playing in San Antonio this weekend, shared a heartfelt post on Facebook about his visit with Mayah Zamora.
Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin is expressing his doubts in the Texas Department of Public Safety's ongoing investigation into the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School. In an interview with CNN on Tuesday, McLaughlin said he fears foul play, saying, "I'm not confident, 100%, in DPS because I think it's a cover-up."
SAN ANGELO, Texas —The Uvalde Police Department released information on their Facebook page addressing a large police presence from earlier in the day. At 11:54 AM Uvalde Police Officers were dispatched to 2714 East Main Street (Hampton Inn) in regards to a terroristic threat report. Uvalde Police Officers were informed that a male subject later […]
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Uvalde citizens were seeing a lot of police activity on Highway 90 Tuesday afternoon. Officers were responding to a threat called in by a man who said he was going to shoot into hotels in the area. Police responded by blocking traffic in the...
SAN ANTONIO — State leaders are sounding off on the findings of the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) report, released Wednesday. It's the first part of the after-action report regarding the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. State Senator, Roland Gutierrez, who presides over Uvalde,...
AUSTIN, Texas — Since testimonies began on June 9, Uvalde Sheriff Ruben Nolasco has declined to testify to the Texas House Investigative Committee on the Robb Elementary School Shooting. On Wednesday, Nolasco's silence was met with a notice of deposition. A statement released by State Rep. Dustin Burrows, who...
SAN ANTONIO (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas music artists are known for living on the road and playing in honky tonks most nights, but one artist made a quick pit stop to see one of his biggest fans. Staff at the University Children’s Hospital in San Antonio reached out to Texas Country artist Kevin Fowler, some of […]
Our local trail-ride business, Bandera Historical Rides, often brings riders into town and supports Bandera’s reputation as the Cowboy Capital of the World. Owners Harriet Stewart and Tom Lamonica are living the dream they shared on their first date many years ago: to rescue and rehabilitate horses that other folks had given up on.
There is this saying that whenever you visit an unfamiliar place, try all the restaurants they have in that place as much as possible. Avoid going to the same restaurant you have back home just because you are used to it. Explore and learn and be one of the locals. So in case, you drop by Eagle Pass, Texas, here is the list of 16 Best Restaurants in Eagle Pass, TX you can choose from depending on your cravings.
UVALDE, Texas — A letter has been sent to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's office asking him to remove the person in charge of the Uvalde victim assistance center that was established after the devastating mass shooting that took the lives of 21 people. The letter was written by Uvalde...
UVALDE, Texas - Uvalde leaders want the District Attorney for the area removed from overseeing the victims' relief fund. Mayor Don McLaughlin and State Senator Roland Gutierrez sent a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott asking for the change. The Governor created the Uvalde Together Resiliency Center following the massacre in...
There’s only one public fiber mill in Texas, and it’s right here in Devine, says Sarah Winterstrom proudly. The Winterstrom family moved here from California and started this mill in Devine about a year ago, and they are plenty busy already. “I had no idea we were going...
Comments / 0