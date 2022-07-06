Letters: Supreme Court says state lawmakers, whom we elected, can decide

In the polls at least, the Supreme Court is no longer the respected institution that it once was. Consider these numbers from the Marquette University Law School poll. In September 2020, the week before Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, 66% of all Americans approved of the Court. In the latest poll, taken after the leak of the draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court's approval rating dropped 22 points, to a record low of 44%. The ratings dropped most among Democrats, going from 49% in March to 26% in May. According to the poll's director, professor Charles Franklin, "political polarization in views of the court has just dramatically widened," with a 42-point gap in approval ratings between Republicans and Democrats.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 20 DAYS AGO