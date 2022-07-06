ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver Int'l Airport CEO Phil Washington tapped by Biden to lead FAA

By Blair Miller
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Fmwj_0gWjuFoP00

DENVER – Phil Washington, the CEO of Denver International Airport and former CEO of the Regional Transportation District, was formally nominated Wednesday by President Joe Biden to be the next administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration.

The move has been anticipated for about a month after The Seattle Times reported in early June the White House would nominate Washington to lead the FAA.

His nomination comes nearly a year to the date Denver City Council voted unanimously to confirm Washington as the airport’s next CEO following his time as the head of the Los Angeles County Transit Authority. He was expected to be with Denver International Airport through the end of Mayor Michael Hancock’s term in June 2023.

Washington led RTD from 2009 to 2015 before taking over in Los Angeles, where he oversaw more than $18 billion in projects and around 11,000 employees.

"Phil's deep expertise in transportation, his service in the military, and his track record helping Americans safely get where they need to go, make him the right leader to help meet today's aviation challenges and prepare for the future," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.

Colorado's U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper hinted they would support Washington in his nomination when the Senate votes whether to confirm him.

"President Biden could not have made a better choice in nominating Phil Washington to run the FAA," Bennet said. "Phil has served Colorado extremely well, and I'm confident he will lead the FAA with integrity."

"Phil Washington will bring an organizational discipline to the FAA during this time of stress and challenge," Hickenlooper said in a statement. "He has translated his successful military career into a level of operational competence rare in any industry sector. He will do great things in his new role."

Steve Dickson, the former FAA administrator, announced in February he was stepping down from the position, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family. Washington led the transition transportation team after Biden won the November 2020 election.

This past year was the first Washington was involved in aviation. Over the year, there have been numerous occasions the airport has seen heavy delays, broken down trains, and some progress on the Great Hall Project as traffic there continues to increase year after year.

But Washington also sought to spend more than $1 billion more on the Great Hall Project, which will delay its completion by years.

On Tuesday , the trains to the gates were “temporarily stopped” for about half an hour, leading to heavy delays for people who needed to catch the train to their terminal. Some reported missing flights.

In August, emergency repairs at DIA reduced capacity at the trains and created a 10-hour delay for travelers getting from the terminal to the concourses. After the repairs were complete, the airport said in a statement: "We are committed to exploring options to provide alternate ways to move passengers between the terminal and concourses and improving our process when incidents like this occur." Buses transported passengers while the repairs were made.

Washington addressed the August issue in the fall of 2021 during a press conference about solutions to improve the airport. He said he directed a request for information to the private sector on how to resolve the issue of broken trains at the airport.

"I think we have to understand and do a cost-benefit analysis to say, do you spend $200 or $300 million to do a walkway or a tunnel or something like that?" Washington said in October . "You have to do a cost-benefit analysis to say, you've had this happen once in 26 years. Do you spend that money to solve something that is like the 100-year flood?"

The airport got city council approval last month to issue around $4 billion in bonds to help refinance debt and pay for remaining phases of the Great Hall Project and gate expansions, as The Denver Post reported.

Washington will still have to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Dickson, a former Delta Air Lines executive, was confirmed in July 2019, under former President Donald Trump, in a 52-40 vote , with no Democratic senators voting in his favor.

If he is confirmed, Washington will have to deal with airline staffing shortages and airline executives who have put the blame for delays on shortages of air traffic controllers.

"I am hopeful that he will be confirmed swiftly by the Senate so that he can accept this new post and begin his work with the FAA leadership team, where current Acting Administrator Billy Nolen, Deputy Administrator Brad Mims, and other key leaders have been doing excellent work guiding the agency through recent months," Buttigieg said.

Comments / 5

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksjd.org

While the Big Lie continues, Colorado-based election expert leads the conversation on the safety of mail-in voting

We are once again in an election year and several states including Colorado and Utah have just wrapped up their primaries. Both those states are two of eight nationwide that use all mail in voting in their elections, but all states offer some form of mail in ballots. The process has come under scrutiny since former President Donald Trump accused the system of being rife with fraud. The Big Lie has been debunked by election officials and is the subject of a new documentary that looks at how Colorado has led the way in secure voting by mail.
DENVER, CO
97.3 KBCO

Here's The Best Hospital In Colorado

Americans often worry about the costs of health care, which makes the quality of care more important during doctor or hospital visits. To give you an idea of the best medical care facilities in Colorado, Stacker found the best hospital in every state:. "Stacker determined the three best hospitals in...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
State
Washington State
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

Bandimere Speedway files new lawsuit for prior COVID-19 mandates

A fight over COVID-19 pandemic health orders may be reigniting in Jefferson County. Bandimere speedway filed a new lawsuit against the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Gov. Jared Polis, arguing that mandates issued in response to COVID were unconstitutionalAt the height of COVID-19 and as a mass of public health mandates were handed down, Bandimere Speedway started pushing back."They kind of put the squeeze on us," John Bandimere III said.Two of the events held at the track attracted several hundred people, one of those titled "Stop the Covid Chaos" launching the family-owned business into a legal battle...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
msudenver.edu

Davidson selected to serve on State Department advisory group

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has named Metropolitan State University of Denver President Janine Davidson, Ph.D., to serve on the U.S. Department of State’s Foreign Affairs Policy Board, which delivers independent policy and diplomacy advice to the department. A State Department announcement said the board, led by co-chairs Thomas...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Dickson
Person
John Hickenlooper
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Michael Bennet
Westword

Rural Schools in Colorado Taking Security Into Their Own Hands

Cindy Bear, superintendent of the Park County School District, has always considered safety her top priority for the five public and three charter schools in her district. And for a long time, she says, their security systems were not adequate. The process of calling dispatch in order to get in...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

No legal immigration status proof required for business license

A new state law that went into effect on July 1 means that those who want to apply for a business or occupational license in the City and County of Denver no longer have to show proof of legal U.S. residency. Denver also added additional forms of identification that will be accepted. Acceptable forms of identification can be found here."Our immigrant community plays a critical role in our economy," said Excise and Licenses Executive Director Molly Duplechian in a statement. "We're pleased to see our state lawmakers end the outdated anti-immigrant requirement that often limited an immigrant's ability to pursue their...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta Air Lines#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Denver Int#The Seattle Times#The White House#Denver City Council#Rtd#Americans#Transportation#Senate
Westword

Colorado Counties With a High COVID Rate Quadruple in Six Weeks

The number of Colorado counties currently registering elevated levels of COVID-19 under the original metric used by the state health department is more than four times higher than it was less than six weeks ago. On May 24, eight counties in the state were at Level Red on the Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FAA
303magazine.com

5 Denver Restaurants Donating Sales to Abortion Rights Organizations

On Friday June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a ruling that established the constitutional right to abortion. According to CNBC, “the court’s controversial but expected ruling gives individual states the power to set their own abortion laws without concern of running afoul of Roe, which had permitted abortions during the first two trimesters of pregnancy.”
DENVER, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy