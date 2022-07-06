ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Search continues for man missing out of Fort Collins since June 12

By Stephanie Butzer
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GmkVo_0gWjuAOm00

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A 72-year-old man is missing out of Fort Collins, police said Wednesday.

Charles "Charlie" Kutter last spoke with his family on June 12, according to Fort Collins Police Services.

Several days later, the family checked on his home, which is along the 3300 block of Stanford Road, but he wasn't there. In addition, his scooter was gone and his cell phone had been left at home, police said. Kutter had not mentioned any details about traveling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43kDmt_0gWjuAOm00
This is not Charlie Kutter's scooter, but police say it is the same make, model and color.

Since then, the family has been working with the police department.

Police have not found evidence of foul play, but due to Kutter's history of mental and physical health issues, his family is concerned about his well-being.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Fort Collins Det. Tessa Jakobsson at 970-221-6575.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Denver7 News KMGH

Coroner identifies 3 found dead at home in Greeley

DENVER – The Weld County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified the three people found dead inside a home in Greeley in what police said was a possible murder-suicide. Just before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Greeley police were asked to do a well-being check on a family at a home in the 4900 block of 23rd Street Road “after concerning text messages were received,” a police spokesperson said.
GREELEY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Fort Collins, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Crime & Safety
1310kfka.com

Suspect wanted in stabbing near Greeley Mall

A suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing at a restaurant near the Greeley Mall remains on the loose. Greeley police said they arrived at Tres Margaritas late Monday night to find a 21-year-old man who’d been stabbed multiple times. He was admitted to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive.
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

3 found dead inside Greeley home

Three people were found dead inside a Greeley home over the 4th of July holiday weekend. On July 2, police went to check on a family that lived at the home in the 4900 block of 23rd Street Road, after receiving reports of concerning text messages. Officers found three people...
GREELEY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford University
1310kfka.com

Trial gets underway for suspect accused in Greeley double-murder

Opening statements gott underway this week in the trial of a man accused in a double-murder in Greeley. Prosecutors said Kevin Eastman killed his ex-girlfriend Heather Frank and popular musician Stanley Sessions in February of 2020. Eastman is accused of first slitting Sessions’ throat and trying to burn his body before he dumping it in Pingree Park. He’s accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend a week later and hiding her body on a rural Weld County property where he worked and lived. The Greeley Tribune reports the defense claims there’s no forensic evidence – like a gun — that ties Eastman to the murders. But prosecutors said they found Sessions’ blood and DNA on a pair of jeans and al lunchbox of ammo with six missing rounds on Eastman’s property. They add cellphone records, GPS tracking and video surveillance tie Eastman to the crimes. For full coverage on the trial check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX31 Denver

Porch collapses with 7 people on it in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) – A porch collapsed with 7 people on it along the 200 block of Clover Lane in Fort Collins Monday evening. Poudre Fire said they headed to the scene of the emergency at roughly 7:30 p.m., where all of the seven people that were on the structure at the time of the collapse were able to remove themselves before being monitored and examined by medical personnel.
CBS Denver

Pedestrian killed on Colfax by hit & run driver, Denver Police say

Denver Police want to find the driver who they say hit a pedestrian and then took off. The victim, who has not yet been identified, died.The crash happened on July 5 at around 9 p.m. on Gaylord Street and Colfax Avenue.Investigators say the driver was heading east and hit the pedestrian in the middle of Colfax Ave. The vehicle might now have moderate to severe front-end damage. Police describe the vehicle as a dark colored sedan or mid-sized SUV.Those with more information are asked to call police or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Man in custody for attempted murder of his girlfriend, says sheriff

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man is in custody after being tracked down in New Mexico for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend on Sunday evening. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said 46-year-old Yosmy Lorenz Martinez is suspected of stabbing a woman multiple times near a walking trail off Waterton Road by the Denver Audubon Nature Center.
FOX31 Denver

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Colfax

DENVER (KDVR) — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run that happened on Colfax Avenue around the Cheesman Park neighborhood late Tuesday night. The victim was hit by a vehicle at Colfax Avenue and Gaylord Street around 10 p.m. and was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Denver...
DENVER, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Louisville police searching for group that stole 11 cases of alcohol from store

Louisville police are trying to identify seven young men who stole almost a dozen cases of alcohol from a store on the Fourth of July. According to a release, at about 4:20 p.m. Monday, a mini-van entered the Safeway parking lot at 910 W Cherry St. Seven men, who appeared to be about high school- or college-aged, exited the mini-van and proceeded into the Safeway while the driver stayed in the vehicle.
LOUISVILLE, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy