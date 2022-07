NEW MILFORD — Superintendent Alisha DiCorpo said Thursday that she will step down this fall, after about 11/2 years leading New Milford schools. “I am resigning from my position as superintendent to work as a member of a dynamic team at EdAdvance,” DiCorpo wrote in an email sent to Hearst Connecticut Media Thursday morning, two days after a substantial roof fire at New Milford High School. “I am thrilled for the opportunity and am looking forward to working to support school districts across the state.”

NEW MILFORD, CT ・ 22 HOURS AGO