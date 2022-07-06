ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

'Gentleminions': Why TikTok teens are wearing suits to 'Minions: The Rise of Gru'

By Scottie Andrew
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

If you spot a Gentleminion at a viewing of "Minions," don't panic -- they're typically harmless, if obsessed with the little yellow menaces. Here's how the odd trend came to be -- and how teenage boys on TikTok became the Minions' biggest...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Minions TikTok trend explained: Behind the cult Gentleminions sensation that’s causing cinema bans

A bizarre internet trend has sprung up surrounding the release of the children’s animated sequel Minions: The Rise of Gru.The film, a sequel to 2015’s Despicable Me spin-off Minions, was released in cinemas last week.As part of a trend that sees teenage fans refer to themselves as “Gentleminions”, there have been spates of unexpectedly old children arriving at screenings in groups, dressed in formal suits.The raucus crowds have resulted in instances of cinemas banning groups of suited teenagers from screenings of the film.Confused? That’s probably fair enough – here’s a bit of background about the strange Minions trend.You can...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Insider

A Disney-obsessed bridal consultant is matching wedding dresses to Disney characters to challenge preconceptions about how brides should look

A bridal consultant has gone viral on TikTok for matching Disney characters with wedding dresses. Lillie Ann Dawson uses the wedding dresses in her Alabama store to film promotional TikTok content. She told Insider she wants to challenge stereotypes about the "perfect" wedding dress. A 23-year-old bridal consultant has gone...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Newsweek

Ezra Miller Offers to 'Knock Out' Retail Worker in Resurfaced TikTok

Ezra Miller seemingly offered to "knock out" a retail worker who wanted a picture with them in a resurfaced viral TikTok video. The actor has stayed out of the public eye for the past few months as they have faced accusations for their behavior as parents of an 18-year-old have accused Miller of brainwashing their daughter. They have also had multiple run-ins with the law, most notably recently while in Hawaii. They broke their social media silence in June with a series of memes, one of which said, "You cannot touch me, I am in another universe."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gru#Amc#Universal Pictures#Illumination#Gentleminions
USA TODAY

Amazon Prime memberships offer tons of perks—save up to 50% for those who qualify

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is days away (the sale starts Tuesday, July 12) and if you're looking to save, you came to the right place. We're already tracking all the best early deals you can shop today during the exclusive Amazon Prime shopping extravaganza. Not a Prime member yet? Don't worry—there's still plenty of time to sign up and we rounded up everything you need to know before joining.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
CNN

Want to live in the sky? See this futuristic flying hotel concept

Stories worth watching (14 Videos) The first Apple Store voted to unionize. One worker has a message for her colleagues. Amazon introduces new warehouse robot, says it's not replacing human workers. 'Any savings is a blessing': Gas station owner on dropping prices for a few hours. How common are Ponzi...
LIFESTYLE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Only Murders in the Building’: All the Loose Ends from Season 1’s Mystery

Mabel Mora said it best at the end of Only Murders in the Building Season 1 — “Does anyone else feel like there’s still a couple of loose ends?” We sure do. The Arconia’s beloved podcast trio solved the murder of Tim Kono and then some in the season 1 finale. However, there are still some smaller threads to the mystery that remain untied. Now that Only Murders Season 2 has begun on Hulu, many viewers hope to finally receive answers soon. Here are the loose ends that have yet to be addressed.
TV SERIES
CNN

Treat Yourself To These 35 Gifts Too Good To Give Away

While we love shopping for others and giving gifts, sometimes it feels right to treat yourself to a purchase you've had your eye on or get yourself the gift you know someone loved receiving. Whether it's self-care, kitchen gadgets, or home decor, it's always a good idea to get yourself a little something just for its sake. Don't know where to start? We've done the work for you. We rounded up 35 top picks for excellent gifts, even if it is a little something to treat yourself. No matter your budget or inspiration, there's something for everyone. Maybe you're looking to elevate your self-care experience with a towel warmer, shower steamers, and a bath caddy, or you're looking to improve your photography skills. However you like to treat yourself, we've got you covered.
SHOPPING
CNN

Modernize Your Living Space With 35 Easy Tech Touches

Today’s home demands today’s tech. That’s why we’ve gone and collected 35 state-of-the-art items you can easily integrate into your home. Some of our selections improve upon their traditional counterparts, like the bedside lamp with wireless charging or the digital kitchen scale and measuring cup. Others take it up a notch and go “smart” too, such as the Kasa Smart Plug or the BOND remote ceiling fan controller. But regardless of the devices you choose, you’ll be working toward a more contemporary home.
ELECTRONICS
IndieWire

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Takes a Hammer to Marvel’s Green Screen Problems

With “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Marvel entered the volume for the first time, courtesy of ILM’s game-changing StageCraft platform. Developed for the Emmy-winning “The Mandalorian” and used most recently for “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” “The Book of Boba Fett,” and the noirish Gotham cityscapes of “The Batman, StageCraft gives Marvel a valuable virtual production tool. The industry leader in VFX-heavy, franchise moviemaking now has experience in shooting actors against immense LED panels displaying virtual sets in real time, reducing reliance on the more traditional but less effective green screen process in favor of a more effective, efficient, and faster workflow.
MOVIES
CNN

Good Vibes Only: 35 Things To Make You Feel Better About The World

The past few years have been stressful and filled with change. Whether you're slowly returning to an office commute or still adjusting to a fully remote schedule, many stresses and anxieties come with every day. We've researched and scrolled and found different Amazon products that go beyond just your typical face mask and binge-watching self-care nights. We've rounded up picks like comfy pajamas, cookbooks, indoor herb gardens, and aromatherapy options to help you feel a little bit better about the world. Most selections are budget-friendly and will bring some joy to your day.
LIFESTYLE
Chip Chick

The Opportunity To Stay In Scooby Doo's Mystery Machine Sold Out Quickly, And We're Not Surprised

Growing up I watched the animated Scooby-Doo shows. Who doesn't love the classic 70's styled clothing and mystery-solving crew, along with the Great Dane Scooby-Doo himself?. I then watched the live-action movie from 2002 with Mathew Lillard as Shaggy, Freddie Prince Jr. as Fred, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Daphne, and Linda Cardellini as Velma. I always loved watching these movies and shows growing up.
LIFESTYLE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
157K+
Post
867M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy