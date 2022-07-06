ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

22 migrants who died in a hot semi-truck in San Antonio have been identified

By Rosa Flores, Rosalina Nieves, Nicole Chavez
 3 days ago
Twenty-two migrants found dead in a sweltering semi-truck in San Antonio, or who died in the days after, have been named for the first time on Wednesday by the Bexar County medical examiner, now that most of the 53 migrants have been identified by...

Chris St John
2d ago

We are the only country in the world with open borders. 18 months ago tweets went out. Come to america at any cost. Biden opened the borders. ya ya millions

