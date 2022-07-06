ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stio's Summer Sale brings the heat

Get summer adventure ready with Stio's Summer Sale, up to 40% off gear!

PARK CITY, Utah. — Stio’s Summer Sale comes at the perfect time to gear up for biking, hiking, fishing, and camping season. Getting outside and having some fun is what Stio is all about, so head into the shop at 556 Main Street for top-quality gear up to 40% off for all of your summertime adventuring.

The Stio Summer Sale is open from July 6 at 8:00 p.m. to August 3 at midnight, both in stores and online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y4TxF_0gWjtfbO00

Discounted pricing is reflected automatically on eligible items. Discounted pricing cannot be applied to orders placed before the promotion. Items marked as “All Sales Final” cannot be returned or exchanged. Pricing is subject to change throughout the event, and cannot be honored on previous purchases. Promotion cannot be combined with discount codes or other promotions. Other exclusions may apply.

TownLift is Park City's and Summit County's source for community news.

