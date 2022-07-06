ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Wellstar is in-network for UnitedHealthcare patients again

By Thom Chandler
The Georgia Sun
The Georgia Sun
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Wellstar Health System has reached an agreement with UnitedHealthcare that puts the insurance company in-network with the health system again. The two parties have reached a multiyear agreement that restores network access to Wellstar’s clinicians, hospitals, health parks and clinics for people enrolled in UnitedHealthcare employer-sponsored, individual and Medicare Advantage plans,...

thegeorgiasun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Money

The Best Hospitals In America Right Now

There’s a good chance that at some point in your lifetime, either you or a loved one will require hospital care. Whether for the birth of a new child, a preventative test or a more serious health issue, your hospital stay is one of the most important investments you will ever make.
HEALTH SERVICES
Fortune

The 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The last two years have presented U.S. health systems with a gauntlet of COVID-related challenges—a novel coronavirus, supply and business disruptions, workforce shortages—and those circumstances make this year’s 100 Top Hospitals list, based on data from 2020, unlike any other in the annual study’s 28-year history.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Associated Press

CHA Health Systems Partners With Ceras Health to Improve Real-Time Care Coordination and Health Outcomes for Patients

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2022-- CHA Health Systems (CHS), a global leader in healthcare and biotechnology, today announced a partnership with digital healthcare services company Ceras Health (Ceras) to use its breakthrough digital transitions of care solutions, to drive improved health outcomes and care coordination for the health system’s Medicare and other vulnerable patient populations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005125/en/ (L to R) Marcel Loh, President and Chief Executive Officer, CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center; Yongseok Kim, Chief Executive Officer, CHA Health Systems; Udaya Devineni, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ceras Health; and Anita Waxman, Co-Founder, Business Development, Ceras Health at the signing ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on partnership between the two companies for digital transitions of care solutions. (Photo: Business Wire)
HEALTH SERVICES
WebMD

U.S. Allows Pharmacists to Prescribe Paxlovid Directly

July 7, 2022 – Pharmacists can now prescribe Paxlovid, Pfizer’s COVID-19 antiviral pill, directly to patients. The FDA revised the drug’s emergency use authorization on Wednesday, letting state-licensed pharmacists screen patients and determine if they are eligible for Paxlovid, according to The Associated Press. Previously, only doctors...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
Local
Georgia Business
MedicalXpress

Diabetes patients on Medicare Advantage plans more likely to have worse health, study finds

While patients with diabetes on Medicare Advantage plans are more likely to receive preventive treatments, they were less likely to be prescribed newer, more expensive medications and were more likely to have higher blood pressure and worse blood glucose control than patients on Medicare Fee-For-Service plans, according to a new study led by a University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine physician-scientist.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unitedhealthcare#Hospice#Health Care#Wellstar Health System#Medicare Advantage#Unitedhealthcare Georgia
Dr. Adam Tabriz

Opinion: Patient Engagement can not be Without Medical Care with the Patient in Control!

Patient Engagement based on Corporate Terms is Flawed. Providing medical care to a patient has always been a journey between a physician or healer and the Patient. Like many other voyages, medical care has one or more partakers onboard. Also, as in different journies, medical care comes with a driver or leader. Such driver has witnessed its particular share of shifting away from the patient into the hands of the physicians, then taken over by the governments and 3rd party payers.
yankodesign.com

Medical Innovations designed to give modern healthcare a powerpacked boost

If there’s something that this pandemic has taught us it’s that health truly is wealth! We cannot take our health and well-being for granted, and a mindset of preparedness and precaution is extremely integral during such times. The medical industry has been making leaps and jumps in its innovations, to ensure such a brutal pandemic doesn’t occur again. Designers have been coming up with new and improved, life-saving medical designs that not only boost medical care but relieve some of the pressure from our tireless medical force. From an analog clock with dispensers to help medication schedules to a Dyson award-winning injection accessory – these designs tackle a variety of problems in the health and medical field. They’re a boon to modern healthcare and a reminder that we cannot take our health for granted any longer! revolutionize.
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
verywellhealth.com

Access to Care for People With Psoriatic Arthritis

The term "access to care" is used to describe the degree of difficulty a person experiences in seeking affordable, effective health care. This can include the ability to see the appropriate healthcare provider when they need to see them. For people with chronic health conditions such as psoriatic arthritis (PsA),...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fortune

Why a nurse’s recent homicide conviction could make America’s hospitals even less safe

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Far from the Nashville courtroom where nurse RaDonda Vaught was convicted of homicide for giving a patient the wrong drug, medical experts and talking heads have mostly asked the right questions. Will the case have a chilling effect on the nursing profession? Did software system issues at Vaught’s hospital contribute to the tragedy? Aren’t chronically low staffing levels priming the pump for future mistakes?
NASHVILLE, TN
POZ

What If Hospice Services Weren’t Just for the Dying?

Gloria Foster wasn’t ready for hospice, even though, with a prognosis of less than six months to live, she qualified for it. She was debilitated by diabetes and congestive heart failure and was living with both a pacemaker and a device to help pump blood from her heart to the rest of her body. She also was tethered to an oxygen tank.
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicalXpress

Digital tool helps emergency department doctors treat opioid use disorder

Emergency departments (EDs) are an important point of care for people with opioid use disorder. But EDs in the United States have been slow to meet patient needs for opioid use treatments like buprenorphine, past research shows. A new tool developed by Yale researchers aims to close this gap by helping physicians feel more prepared to offer these medications.
HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

What Healthcare Issues Do MS Patients Face?

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system (made up of the brain and spinal cord), leading to varying levels of disability. As with other chronic conditions, people with MS can face barriers to accessing health care. This is due to the direct and indirect costs of MS, as well as systemic issues in the healthcare system.
HEALTH
deseret.com

Here’s a COVID-19 treatment pharmacists can prescribe

Pharmacists are now able to prescribe an antiviral pill treatment for COVID-19. The decision by the federal Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday means someone who’s sick will be able to quickly start the five-day course of Paxlovid pills from Pfizer that are intended to keep high-risk patients out of the hospital by easing the effects of the virus that continues to spread.
WEST JORDAN, UT
seniorsmatter.com

Choosing mobile IV therapy for seniors

Otherwise known as infusion therapy, IV therapy is used in hospitals and clinics to deliver blood, platelets, medicines, vitamins, and other fluids. As a selective care option, IV therapy is growing in popularity as a way to boost hydration, provide anti-aging treatments, and reduce recovery times. Even better, now mobile IV therapy providers can come straight to your senior’s door and provide both medically prescribed and elective wellness treatments in the comfort of their own home. But what exactly is IV therapy, and is it the right choice for your senior?
HEALTH
Tennessee Lookout

A post-Roe Tennessee threatens patients and hamstrings physicians

The days of safe and legal abortion are limited in Tennessee.   Our state has a “trigger ban” on abortion, scheduled to go into effect when the Supreme Court ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson becomes final and Roe v. Wade is overturned. When this happens, it means that emgergency physicians like me will no longer be […] The post A post-Roe Tennessee threatens patients and hamstrings physicians appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun

Atlanta, GA
18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.

 https://www.thegeorgiasun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy