ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Chennai Plant To Build 1,500 More Ford EcoSport Models Before It Closes

fordauthority.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Ford Motor Company announced that it would be ending its manufacturing operations in India back in September of last year, that also somewhat spelled the end for the Ford EcoSport, which is currently produced at the automaker’s Chennai Assembly plant. Previously, Ford EcoSport production was slated to end at the...

fordauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
fordauthority.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Sales Numbers

For more on the F-150 Lightning, visit our Ford F-150 Lightning news section. Ford F-150 Lightning sales include F-150 Lightning, and any variants and sub-models thereof. Sales figures do not include F-150 models powered by internal combustion engines. Information for market (country) specified. Sales information compiled from various sources by...
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E Prototype Apparently Looked Like A Toyota Prius

Ford is in the midst of investing a whopping $50 billion in EVs – including $3.7 billion to fortify its Midwestern U.S. plants – with a goal of producing two million all-electric vehicles annually by 2026. The very first step in achieving these bold goals was the launch of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the automaker’s first mass-produced EV. To date, however, we haven’t heard much about the development process of that particular model, save for the fact that Bill Ford liked his own Mach-E prototype so much that he didn’t want to give it back. However, it seems as if the original Ford Mustang Mach-E prototype didn’t exactly look like the pony car it’s named after – rather, it resembled something a bit more mundane, according to a new report from Wall Street Journal – the Toyota Prius.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E Reservations Open Up In Mexico Tomorrow

The Ford Mustang Mach-E launched in 2020 for the 2021 model year, and has since gone on sale in a number of global markets including the U.S. and Europe. But while the Mach-E is produced at the Cuautitlan Assembly plant in Mexico, the EV crossover was not available to purchase in that country – until now, that is. That’s because tomorrow, July 6th, the Ford Mustang Mach-E will be available to reserve for interested customers in that North American country.
CARS
fordauthority.com

European Next-Generation Ford Ranger Wildtrak Spied In The Wild

The all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger was revealed last November, followed by its high-performance off-road counterpart, the new Ranger Raptor, in February. Since then, Ford Authority spies have spotted a number of next-gen Ranger prototypes out and about, including, most recently, a SuperCrew long bed model testing in the U.S. Now, those same spies have come across a European version of the next-gen Ford Ranger Wildtrak that’s in the validation phase, giving us a better look at that particular model as well.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Puma#Ford Models#Ford Ecosport#Vehicles#Ford Ecosport Models#Ford Motor Company#Chennai Assembly#Ford Authority#Economic Times India#The Craiova Assembly#European
fordauthority.com

2023 Volkswagen Amarok Debuts As VW’s Version Of Next-Gen Ranger

Way back in 2018, Ford Authority reported that the next-generation Volkswagen Amarok pickup could share a platform with the next-generation Ford Ranger, and a couple of years later, we learned that it would, in fact, be based on the new Blue Oval mid-size pickup. At that time, VW shared some sketches of what the new Amarok might look like, which is very different from the next-gen Ranger. Ford Authority spies spotted a 2023 Volkswagen Amarok prototype driving around in February, which was said to be very distinct from its Blue Oval counterpart, not only in terms of appearances, but also driving characteristics, though VW won’t be getting a more hardcore off-road version like the Ranger Raptor. Now, the 2023 Volkswagen Amarok has been revealed, and as promised, it’s a bit different than the new Ranger in a number of ways.
CARS
Motorious

Chevy Tahoe Throws Down With Hellcat

The Dodge Challenger has become an incredibly popular car in the American automotive community. Years of intense striving to be the best of the best in performance has put Dodge at the forefront of innovation and technological advancement. This insane transition from a period of producing ugly underpowered economy cars to being the manufacturer of some of the world's fastest muscle and sports cars has gained the brand a cult-like following. Unlike other brands, this following is largely agreed to be 100-percent justified. The Hellcat especially is an incredible car, being an affordable 707-horsepower monster. So it's even more amazing to see that this increase in popularity for Dodge and the Hellcat has bred a lot of competition as well. Hold onto your high-quality custom seat covers and check it out.
CARS
fordauthority.com

New Michigan Electric Vehicle Center Could Train Future Ford Workers

Ford is in the midst of a major electrification push as it plans to spend billions in an effort to produce two million EVs annually by 2026. A large part of that effort lies in the construction of multiple new facilities, including the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, where the Ford F-150 Lightning is built, as well as the new BlueOval City and BlueOvalSK Battery Park in Tennessee and Kentucky, which are currently under construction. Needless to say, FoMoCo will need plenty of workers trained in the finer details of electric vehicles to staff those facilities in the coming years, and many of them could come from the newly-announced Michigan Electric Vehicle Center, according to Crain’s Detroit Business.
MICHIGAN STATE
fordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E Owner Becomes First Person To Give Birth In One

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is good at a lot of things, and as such, has become one of the most considered electrified vehicles on the market. The EV crossover is quick, efficient, and quite utilitarian, with a host of cool features that techies enjoy as well, including its gigantic infotainment screen and SYNC 4 software. However, it seems as if the Mach-E is also a suitable place to give birth, as one owner in Ringsted, Denmark, discovered recently.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cars
fordauthority.com

1967 Ford Mustang GT With 428 Cobra Jet Swap Hits The Dyno: Video

For the most part, we look upon the golden muscle car era of the 1960s and early 1970s as a glorious time for horsepower, with a wide variety of amazing, track-ready vehicles available to purchase straight off the dealer lot. In reality, however, those vehicles pale in comparison to today’s muscle cars, at least in terms of sheer output, even if they may not necessarily be as “cool” as their predecessors. Case in point – this amazing restored 1967 Ford Mustang GT owned by Scott Hubbard, which has been treated to a 428 Cobra Jet swap.
CARS
fordauthority.com

1967 Ford Mustang Eleanor Tribute Edition Rakes In $330K At Auction

One of the more famous movie cars of all time, the Ford Mustang known as “Eleanor” from the Gone in 60 Seconds movie franchise has been a closely guarded, trademarked entity, to the point where those that have tried to build replicas have been quite literally shut down on numerous occasions. However, one can purchase one of the three original surviving movie cars for big bucks, or for quite a bit less, an officially-licensed 1967 Ford Mustang Eleanor Tribute Edition. One of these replicas sold for $220k at a Barrett-Jackson auction nearly a year ago, but now, another example has raked in a whopping $330k at that same auction house’s Las Vegas sale.
LAS VEGAS, NV
fordauthority.com

Ford Otosan Officially Assumes Ownership Of Craiova Assembly Plant

Back in March, Ford Otosan – a joint venture equally owned by Ford Motor Company and Koc Holding – announced that it intended to assume ownership of the Craiova Assembly plant in Romania, where the Puma EV and a pair of new Transit models will be built, pending regulatory approval. The European Commission (EC) approved that acquisition late last month, and now, Ford Otosan has officially assumed ownership of the Craiova Assembly plant as FoMoCo aims to transition its entire European passenger vehicle lineup to EVs by 2030 or sooner.
BUSINESS
fordauthority.com

Over 70 Percent Of Ford EV Buyers In June Came From Other Brands

In recent months, the bulk of Ford’s lineup – including a number of new models – have been attracting the owners of other-branded vehicles at a rapid rate. This includes the Ford Bronco, Ford Bronco Sport, Ford Mustang Mach-E, and Ford Maverick, which combined to conquest from competitive vehicles at a rate of 62 percent back in March. Ford’s electrified vehicle lineup as a whole also continues to attract owners of other brands at a rapid pace, recently growing by 13 percentage points year-over-year to 54 percent of its total sales. That trend continued in the month of June, when over 70 percent of Ford EV buyers came from other brands, according to the automaker’s most recent sales report.
CARS
torquenews.com

From 1896's Quadricycle to Today's Bronco, Ford Has Been An Innovator

As the country celebrates the Fourth of July, Ford is celebrating its own anniversary -- 119 years of innovation. It is an interesting lesson in the history of mobility in the U.S. As the country celebrated its 246th birthday this week on July 4th, it was an excellent time to...
CARS
fordauthority.com

New Ford Lineup Still In High Demand, Order Bank At 300,000 Units

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic had rippling effects on the entire globe that continue to perpetuate today, particularly in the automotive world. There, production has been severely impacted by numerous supply chain issues, which, when coupled with high demand, has led to dwindling inventory and soaring prices. It has also prompted quite a few new vehicle shoppers to order those vehicles from Ford. As the automaker’s CFO John Lawler revealed while speaking at the recent 2022 Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference, Ford’s order banks are seemingly busting at the seams as a result.
ECONOMY
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Transit To Gain New Virtual Rearview Mirror Option

The 2022 Ford Transit introduced a few minor changes to the long-running model, including the addition of Ford’s 12-inch infotainment screen and SYNC 4 in certain models, while the automaker dropped the smoker’s package and the 3.31 non-limited and limited-slip rear axles from the Transit lineup as well. Otherwise, the most notable change to the 2022 Transit lineup was the addition of the all-electric E-Transit, though sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2023 Ford Transit will gain a new virtual rearview mirror option.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Spied Uncovered With Corresponding Badges

With the refreshed 2023 Ford Escape on the way, Ford Authority spies have spotted a number of prototypes out driving around in recent months, though most of them have been wearing heavy camouflage. That all changed when those same spies came across a completely uncovered example of the refreshed crossover last month sporting some Kuga-like touches. That particular vehicle had us thinking that the 2023 Escape lineup should include an ST-Line trim, and as Ford Authority reported just yesterday, that will indeed be happening. Now, Ford Authority spies have spotted a 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line prototype driving around completely uncovered and wearing ST-Line badging, further confirming its existence and our previous report.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N spy shots and video: Rise of the electric hot hatch

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric vehicle, which mixes hatchback and crossover cues, only reached dealerships at the start of the year yet Hyundai is already close to launching a hotter version. The latest spy shots and video show a prototype for what's likely to be an Ioniq 5 tuned...
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Frunk Has A Pretty Unique Emergency Release

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is ripe with unique and innovative features, including its vehicle-to-vehicle charging capability, as well as its ability to power an entire home for days at a time. One of the more useful features present in the EV pickup, however, is what Ford calls its Mega Power Frunk, which is essentially a massive front trunk that adds extra cargo capacity in lieu of an engine, like the ICE-powered Ford F-150. As it turns out, there’s also a pretty cool little feature in that frunk, as the Detroit Free Press recently pointed out.
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford CEO Jim Farley Scores Podium Finish At Le Mans Classic In GT40

Aside from guiding The Blue Oval into an entirely new era of electrification and overseeing its forthcoming reorganization, Ford CEO Jim Farley also finds the time to record podcasts and even go vintage car racing, a hobby that the auto exec was adamant to continue even after taking over the helm of the automaker. Farley is also pretty good at it, having recently scored impressive finishes in a number of races, including the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion at Laguna Seca, the Road Atlanta Grand Prix, the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association’s Sebring Speed Tour, and crossing the line first at the Classic 12 Hours of Sebring. Now, Jim Farley has another trophy to add to his proverbial case after earning a podium finish at the Le Mans Classic.
MOTORSPORTS
fordauthority.com

1966 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500H Is Headed To Auction Once Again

At Mecum’s Kissimmee, Florida auction back in January, a very special and quite rare 1966 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350H crossed the block looking for big bucks. In spite of the red-hot collector car market, that didn’t quite come to fruition, however, as that particular car only garnered a high bid of $130,00 and failed to meet its reserve price. Now, that same 1966 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350H will give it another go at this weekend’s Mecum auction in Orlando.
KISSIMMEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy