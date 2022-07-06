ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karol G recalls the time Shakira’s team rejected a potential collaboration

By Shirley Gómez
 1 day ago

Karol G is one of the top Latin female artists at the moment. She has collaborated with Nicki Minaj , Dj Tiesto , Daddy Yankee , and many more music legends; however, she is one artist that didn’t make it to the recording studio.

According to the Colombian singer, she approached Shakira’s team to present them with a duet. In an interview with “MoluscoTV,” Karol G revealed what really went down with the Barranquilla native superstar.

Karol G performs on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 24, 2022 in Indio, California.

In her song “Punto G,” Karol mentions Shakira; therefore, she thought it would be an excellent opportunity to collaborate with her. “I’m not saying that I’m at his level, but Daddy Yankee taught us that the biggest artists also give new artists the opportunity because it’s what’s coming, so knocking on the door didn’t scare me,” she said.

Karol G clarified that she never spoke with Shakira personally; however, she presented the song to “the closest” person to her, and they were the ones who rejected the proposal. “If tomorrow I have another song that I feel is to be done with her in my heart, I will knock on the door again,” she said, highlighting she wasn’t upset, nor did she have hostile feelings against Shakira.

“They have been more what they have put together and what they have created than what I told,” she said, referring to the drama surrounding the rejection.

But Karol G is not the only one with her eye on Shakira.

According to Spanish media outlet Marca , well-known Mexican telenovela producer Juan Osorio has already shared his thoughts about a tv show about Shakira and her ex, Gerard Piqué.

Osorio, who already made a non-authorized bioseries of Vicente Fernández , is reportedly in conversations with Eden Dorantes , because they think the life of Shakira and Piqué is worthy of bringing it to the tv.

“Imagine a series of Piqué and Shakira, each one on their own and then how they get together and with two babies, and their life, and then the separation, it’s strong, I would love to do it,” revealed Juan Osorio.


Comments / 0

