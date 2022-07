Son, I know you didn’t ask to be a big brother. As your mom and I discussed having another baby, we both envisioned how in love you would be with your new baby brother or sister. We had the occasional talk about how it would mean that you would no longer have all of our attention, or how you may be jealous, but in our hearts, we knew it was time to add to our family. Fast forward to today, you are in your room playing alone, as I get home from work, while your mom tries to soothe your baby sister. My heart breaks for you, baby boy. Although you greet me with a huge smile and run to my arms, I know this transition has been tough on you.

