A tram driver is set to stand trial at crown court over his alleged role in the Croydon crash that claimed the lives of seven passengers in 2016.Alfred Dorris, 48, of Ravenscroft Road, Beckhenham, south-east London, denied a charge of failing to take reasonable care at work under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.He appeared in the dock at Croydon Crown Court on Friday wearing a black top and navy and grey bomber jacket and spoke only to enter the not guilty plea.Seven people were killed and 51 injured in the disaster on November 9 2016 when a...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 29 MINUTES AGO