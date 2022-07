There's no shortage of options if you wish to set a reminder on your Android phone. In fact, you could argue that there are a little too many — Google Keep, Tasks, and Assistant Reminders currently all allow you to set one in their own unique ways, which can get a bit confusing. Last month we saw evidence suggesting that Google's been working on cleaning some of that up, starting with the replacement of Assistant Reminders with Tasks in Google Calendar. An APK teardown of a recent app update is now revealing some more details about these upcoming changes.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO