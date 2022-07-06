ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WATCH: What you need to know before attending The World Games

By Nicole Cook
 1 day ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The World Games 2022 kick off Thursday and Vice President of Sales Jay Roberson joined the CBS 42 Morning News to discuss final preparations being made and everything you need to know before attending.

World Games organizers estimate 500,000 spectators will attend the Games, which include softball, flag football, gymnastics, dance, sumo wrestling, climbing, parkour, and drone racing, just to name a few. 3,600 athletes are slated to participate, representing more than 100 countries.

There will be additional security measures in place, one World Games official explained that the events would have “Super Bowl level” security.

There will also be road closures to accommodate events, athletes and patrons, a list of those can be found here .

A full schedule of events can be found on the World Games website, and if you’re still looking to buy tickets, click here .

The World Games will take place July 7-17.

