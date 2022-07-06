New $10,000 grants available to Sacramento County businesses, nonprofits. Here’s how to apply

Sacramento County announced a new grant program Tuesday that will provide $10,000 grants to small businesses and nonprofits adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county set aside $7.5 million from its American Rescue Plan Act allocation to create a fund that will give grants to 750 local businesses and nonprofits. The grants are intended to “support economic response and recovery efforts as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the program’s website .

Applications opened Tuesday and will close Aug. 31. To be eligible, applying companies and organizations must be located within the unincorporated county, have 25 or less full-time employees and have made $2.5 million or less in revenue in 2020. Organizations must also have been open on March 1, 2020 and intend to remain open for the foreseeable future.

Those who receive the grant will get a direct payment of $10,000 which does not need to be paid back.

The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors approved the funding for the grant program in January, drawing it from the $150 million the county received in the its first round of American Rescue Plan money.

“The county recognizes that small businesses and nonprofits are a critical part of the community and have experienced some of the most significant challenges due to pandemic,” said Troy Givans, the director of Sacramento County’s Office of Economic Development. “This funding was approved by the Board of Supervisors to support in the recovery of the county’s valued organizations’ operations.

Interested companies and organizations can apply online at sac4smallbiz.org.